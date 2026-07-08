Scott Jennings, a Republican political analyst for CNN, on Tuesday, provided an update intended to dispel the rumors circulating in Washington, D.C., regarding Senator Mitch McConnell's health condition.

Scott Jennings, a Mitch McConnell adviser, reports the senator is recovering in the hospital. While Republicans expect his return, critics and conspiracy theories raise doubts, with implications for future Senate leadership and upcoming elections. (REUTERS)

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Jennings, who previously served as an adviser to McConnell, stated that he had communicated with the long-serving former leader of the Republican Senate, who is still hospitalized.

Allies of McConnell within the Republican Senate leadership assert that he will return to his duties, despite the lack of recent updates on his health from his office. However, critics of the senator have already begun to raise doubts about the accuracy of the reports concerning his condition.

Also Read: Mitch McConnell’s staff faces MAGA fury amid brain dead rumors, ‘Produce proof if he’s still alive and well’

Here's what Jennings told Mitch McConnell

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{{^usCountry}} On Tuesday, Jennings mentioned that he and McConnell discussed various subjects, such as the recent sexual assault allegations impacting the Maine Senate race and the developing ceasefire with Iran. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Tuesday, Jennings mentioned that he and McConnell discussed various subjects, such as the recent sexual assault allegations impacting the Maine Senate race and the developing ceasefire with Iran. {{/usCountry}}

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“He’s still recovering in the hospital,” Jennings stated. “I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible.”

Laura Loomer's shocking claims

On Monday, Laura Loomer, a MAGA activist, joined the dialogue. Loomer, a far-right conspiracy theorist with a notable history of racist comments and the endorsement of peculiar falsehoods, tweeted that a "high-level source close to the White House" revealed to her that the Kentucky senator was "brain dead" and "not coming back" to Washington.

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Loomer's credibility challenges are widely recognized, yet her ties to Donald Trump's administration are just as significant. Last year, she assisted Trump in removing people from the National Security Council whom she considered disloyal, and she was last seen at the White House as recently as the previous month.

Senator McConnell's spokesperson speaks out

"Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he's receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital. The Senator continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session,” a representative for his office informed last week.

On June 14, paramedics who arrived at his residence indicated that they administered CPR to a person experiencing cardiac arrest, as per dispatch audio acquired by The Washington Post.

Will McConnell resign?

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Should McConnell's recent health emergency occur prior to his abrupt exit from the Senate, the urgent need to fill his position through a special election may present yet another challenge for Republican leadership as it navigates the midterm elections.