MLK Park shooting: Shooting reported at Minneapolis at Nicollet Avenue; first details

A shooting was reported at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park at 4055 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, in Minnesota on Friday. Crime Watch Mpls, a local news page reported on the incident.

A shooting was reported at the MLK Park in Minneapolis. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“South Minneapolis - Double SHOOTING. At least one is shot in the chest. 40xx Nicollet Ave at MLK Park,” they wrote on social media platforms. “Female 19 shot in the neck, transported by EMS to HCMC,” they added.

Minneapolis Police Department is yet to officially comment on the matter. The condition of those shot is not immediately known. No details on the suspect were immediately available either.

MLK Park shooting report sparks reactions

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} While the shooting at MLK Park was not confirmed by authorities right away, the report garnered reactions from many people. Some commented on the law and order situation, while others sought to give the matter a political turn and asked questions of Mayor Jacob Frey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the shooting at MLK Park was not confirmed by authorities right away, the report garnered reactions from many people. Some commented on the law and order situation, while others sought to give the matter a political turn and asked questions of Mayor Jacob Frey. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Who was Liz Conmy? Minneapolis plane crash kills North Dakota state legislator {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Who was Liz Conmy? Minneapolis plane crash kills North Dakota state legislator {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A person angrily commented “hey jake, do you sleep well at night knowing this is what you built? thug city. your city,” tagging the mayor. Another shared a video to give an idea of the location. “Three blocks south of the Salvation Army store, 3740 Nicollet Ave S,” they wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A person angrily commented “hey jake, do you sleep well at night knowing this is what you built? thug city. your city,” tagging the mayor. Another shared a video to give an idea of the location. “Three blocks south of the Salvation Army store, 3740 Nicollet Ave S,” they wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Yet another person remarked on Facebook “Praying for them and peace.” One individual shared an update that the area had been blocked off following the shooting report there. “They have it blocked off.. terrible.. prayers to whoever was affected,” they wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Several also chipped in with a message of non-violence. “When will people realize that anger and violence is not the answer?,” one wrote. Another pushed for stronger law enforcement and commented "Folks, this is why we need to advocate for 'real' law enforcement. This soft on crime approach is only encouraging violent behavior in the streets. Once we have a strong stance on crime, and convictions that go along with it - we can count on these "happenings" reducing. This is a shameful path we're on."

Notably, this is not the only shooting reported in Minnesota today. Another shooting was reported in Medina, with the local page noting that authorities had found one adult victim shot on arrival. A shooting was also reported in North Minneapolis near Bryant Avenue. “A lot of shootings today across Minnesota. One in Edina, Virginia and now a double over south and it’s just Friday. Lovely,” one person wrote on Facebook, referring to said incidents.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON