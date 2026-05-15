Monica Elfriede Witt: 5 things to know on defector US Air Force agent accused of being Iran spy

A former US Air Force agent, who caused a row after allegedly defecting to Iran in 2013, is back in the news after the FBI on Thursday offered a $200,000 reward for information leading to her capture.

Photos of counterintelligence agent, Monica Witt.(FBI)

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Regarding why the agency has once again issued a lookout for Witt after so many years, the agency said that the capture could be useful at a "critical moment in Iran’s history."

“The FBI wants to hear from you so you can help us apprehend Witt and bring her to justice,” Daniel Wierzbicki, special agent in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office’s Counterintelligence and Cyber Division, said in a statement confirming a $200,000 reward.

CNN, in its report on Thursday's notice, recalls that Witt's case first reached the US courts between January 2012 and May 2015 when prosecutors alleged that she leaked " “documents and information relating to the national defense of the United States."

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{{^usCountry}} Since then, the authorities in the US have not been able to capture Monica Witt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since then, the authorities in the US have not been able to capture Monica Witt. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In this article, we will look at the elusive story of Monica Witt in 5 key points. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In this article, we will look at the elusive story of Monica Witt in 5 key points. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: What the Iran conflict says about US power Who Is Monica Witt? 5 Things To Know 1. Worked in Middle East As US Air Force Counterintelligence Officer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: What the Iran conflict says about US power Who Is Monica Witt? 5 Things To Know 1. Worked in Middle East As US Air Force Counterintelligence Officer {{/usCountry}}

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Monica Witt was a counterintelligence officer who worked with the US Air Force Office of Special Investigation between 2003 and 2008. Her assignments were mostly in the Middle East, which led to her eventual defection.

Also read: Big US military action against Iran coming up? Trump reportedly ‘frustrated’ with stalled talks

2. Originally From Texas

Witt was born in Texas and entered the US Air Force in 1997 as a Persian language specialist at the Defense Language Institute. She later moved to the Special Investigation Unit and worked there till 2008. She was involved with Air Force intelligence till, at least, 2010.

3. Converted To Islam In 2012

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According to her bio on Wikipedia, she converted to Islam in 2012 and became associated with Marzieh Hashemi, a suspected Iran operative in the US. The FBI believes that she defected to Iran with the help of Marzieh.

4. First Indicted In 2019

Monica Witt was first indicted in 2019 by then then-Assistant Attorney General John Demers. Demers had alleged that she was targeted and recruited by Iran. She was accused of leaking “highly classified intelligence collection program.”

5. Her Current Whereabouts Is Unclear

There is no information to suggest that Monica Witt is still in the United States. CNN reports that it is unclear if Witt has a lawyer in the United States to represent her. No information is available about her family in the US.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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