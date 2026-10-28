Monterey County Jail on lockdown as ICE agents launch targeted operation, protesters gather outside

A California jail was the target of an ICE operation, drawing protesters demanding federal officers clear out as the facility went into lockdown. An individual who identified themself as an ICE operative told KSBW that agents were conducting a targeted operation involving people at the Monterey County Jail in Salinas.

Monterey County Jail on lockdown as ICE agents launch targeted operation (Pexel - representational image)

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Officials did not say who was being targeted. It is also unclear if anyone was arrested.

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A small crowd gathered outside to shout at agents. Protesters were heard yelling profanities as the immigration operation unfolded, per the outlet.

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Later, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office locked down the facility and suspended new bookings and inmate releases. Doors were also shut to public visitors. Attorneys meeting with clients were allowed inside.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said that out of an abundance of caution, it was taking temporary measures to ensure everyone’s safety.

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{{^usCountry}} The outlet reported that a tense exchange happened between Monterey County Supervisor Wendy Root Askew and an ICE agent about the jail’s decision to pause inmate releases. The agent reportedly questioned whether holding people who might otherwise be released violated their Fourth Amendment rights. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The outlet reported that a tense exchange happened between Monterey County Supervisor Wendy Root Askew and an ICE agent about the jail’s decision to pause inmate releases. The agent reportedly questioned whether holding people who might otherwise be released violated their Fourth Amendment rights. {{/usCountry}}

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Askew said that the county would not release anyone at a location where ICE was present, adding that the county policy concerns staging immigration enforcement.

Monterey County supervisors’ policy

Back in September, Monterey County supervisors adopted a policy prohibiting county property from being used as a staging area, processing location or operations base for civil immigration enforcement. It includes exceptions for activities like the lawful execution of a judicial warrant and criminal enforcement.

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On Monday, October 26, the Sheriff’s Office said that it had not been notified of the reported activity, and could neither verify the identity of those involved nor the operation’s purpose. Federal agencies do not need to notify the Sheriff’s Office when conducting independent operations, according to the office.

“The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to complying with California law, including the California Values Act (SB 54) and the TRUTH Act, which establish requirements and limitations regarding local law enforcement interactions with federal immigration authorities,” the office wrote.