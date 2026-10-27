‘Fake & gay’: ICE's bizarre response to 60 Minutes’ report on deported Malian national Moussa Diawara

In a bizarre post, the official X account for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) referred to a man taken into custody as "fake & gay” on Monday, October 26. This came after Fox News national correspondent Brooke Taylor shared an exclusive from the network about Moussa Diawara, who was deported to Mali. 60 Minutes aired its own report on Diawara Sunday, October 25. ICE's bizarre response to 60 Minutes’ report on deported Malian national Moussa Diawara (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (AFP)

Taylor’s post caught the attention of whoever runs ICE’s X account.

Taylor originally wrote, “60 Minutes featured a deported Malian national whose wife and two children spoke about how much they miss him and want him home. But we exclusively obtained Moussa Diawara's asylum application, where he said he was seeking asylum in the U.S. because he was gay and feared being killed if sent back. Now, DHS is pointing to his case as an example of alleged immigration fraud."

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ICE reposted this, writing, “Fake & Gay! Moussa Diawara, the Malian national featured in this shockingly poorly researched @60Minutes report, now faces allegations of immigration FRAUD after his asylum application surfaced, revealing that he claimed to be a HOMOSEXUAL man who feared persecution in Mali.”