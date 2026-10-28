Islamic Center of San Diego under lockdown ‘out of an abundance of caution’; heavy police presence at the location
The Islamic Center of San Diego has been placed under lockdown, the San Diego Police Department said on social media.
The Islamic Center of San Diego has been placed under lockdown, the San Diego Police Department said in an X post. The public has been urged to avoid the area.
“The Islamic Center of San Diego is currently on lockdown out of an abundance of caution,” the San Diego Police Department wrote. “SDPD has a police presence at the location to ensure everyone's safety. Please avoid the area. Additional updates will be provided as information becomes available.”
In a follow-up post, the police department wrote, “MEDIA STAGING UPDATE: Media staging is located in the grassy area at Hathaway St. and Eckstrom Ave. We will provide updates as additional information becomes available. Thank you for your cooperation.”
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The department issued a public safety alert shortly after, writing, “Be on the lookout for a 2015 gray Toyota 4Runner, New York license plate KGN3027. If located, do not approach the vehicle. Call 911 immediately.”
In another post, it clarified that the car is related to the lockdown.
“Clarification: The BOLO for the gray 2015 Toyota 4Runner is related to the lockdown at the Islamic Center. If located, do not approach the vehicle. Call 911,” the police wrote.
Previous shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego
The Islamic Center of San Diego is the largest mosque in San Diego, California. On May 18, 2026, two gunmen, 17-year-old Cain Lee Clark and 18-year-old Caleb Liam Vazquez, fatally shot a security guard and two community members outside the mosque before fleeing.
Also Read | Who were Cain Clark and Caleb Vazquez? Islamic Center of San Diego shooting suspects identified
The pair subsequently shot at a landscaper in a drive-by shooting and then died by suicide via gunshot in a nearby neighborhood. It was revealed that they had originally planned other shootings.
Clark and Vazquez even recorded a live video of the shooting in a Discord call. A racist, Islamophobic, and antisemitic manifesto that seemed to have been written by them was found online during the investigation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More