Islamic Center of San Diego under lockdown ‘out of an abundance of caution’; heavy police presence at the location

“The Islamic Center of San Diego is currently on lockdown out of an abundance of caution ,” the San Diego Police Department wrote. “SDPD has a police presence at the location to ensure everyone's safety. Please avoid the area. Additional updates will be provided as information becomes available.”

The Islamic Center of San Diego has been placed under lockdown, the San Diego Police Department said in an X post. The public has been urged to avoid the area.

In a follow-up post, the police department wrote, “MEDIA STAGING UPDATE: Media staging is located in the grassy area at Hathaway St. and Eckstrom Ave. We will provide updates as additional information becomes available. Thank you for your cooperation.”

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The department issued a public safety alert shortly after, writing, “Be on the lookout for a 2015 gray Toyota 4Runner, New York license plate KGN3027. If located, do not approach the vehicle. Call 911 immediately.”

In another post, it clarified that the car is related to the lockdown.

“Clarification: The BOLO for the gray 2015 Toyota 4Runner is related to the lockdown at the Islamic Center. If located, do not approach the vehicle. Call 911,” the police wrote.

Previous shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego The Islamic Center of San Diego is the largest mosque in San Diego, California. On May 18, 2026, two gunmen, 17-year-old Cain Lee Clark and 18-year-old Caleb Liam Vazquez, fatally shot a security guard and two community members outside the mosque before fleeing.

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The pair subsequently shot at a landscaper in a drive-by shooting and then died by suicide via gunshot in a nearby neighborhood. It was revealed that they had originally planned other shootings.

Clark and Vazquez even recorded a live video of the shooting in a Discord call. A racist, Islamophobic, and antisemitic manifesto that seemed to have been written by them was found online during the investigation.