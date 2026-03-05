Wayne County deaths update: Schools, health centers shut down out of ‘abundance of caution’ with ‘suspect at large’
The Wayne County School District and the Wayne Community Health Center have announced closures after three people were reportedly found dead.
The Wayne County School District and the Wayne Community Health Center have announced closures after officials urged residents of Torrey, Utah, to take extra precautions following several reported deaths. Sevier County officials are seeking the public’s help in finding a vehicle suspected to be involved.
Anyone who has any information on a 2022 White Subaru Outback with license plate U560YF within the last 24 hours has been asked to call dispatch at 435-896-6471. Officials believe the vehicle is involved in the suspicious deaths in Wayne County.
Wayne County closures
The Wayne County School District has said that its schools will be closed Thursday and Friday, March 5 and 6. “Due to unfolding events in the county, out of an abundance of caution and concern for student and public safety, schools will be closed tomorrow and Friday. We will also have counselors in place to support students when we are back in session next week. We will communicate updates as things unfold,” the school district wrote on Facebook.
Meanwhile, the Wayne Community Health Center has also announced that it will remain closed on Thursday, as will Kazan Memorial Clinic. “Due to recent events, WCHC and Kazan Memorial Clinic will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, March 5th. We appreciate your understanding,” it said on Facebook.
Anyone in Wayne County who sees something alarming has been urged to call their dispatch line at 1-800-356-8757.
Latest update
AZ Intel reported on X that a press release obtained via BNO News confirmed that at least three people were killed at two locations in Wayne County, Utah. “Multiple scenes are being investigated in Torrey and surrounding areas, with the suspect at large,” the post added.
According to the press release, dispatch received a call on Wednesday afternoon, March 4, regarding two deceased women located on a hiking trail. During the investigation, a third victim, also a woman, was found dead at a residence in Wayne County.
This remains an “active investigation,” the release said, adding that a “suspect is at large.” Residents in Torrey have been urged to lock their door, remain at home or with others, and be vigilant about their surroundings.
