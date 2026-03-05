Wayne County death update: What happened in Torrey? Residents get urgent alert
Wayne County officials have urged residents of Torrey, Utah, to take extra precautions following a suspicious death.
Wayne County officials have urged residents of Torrey, Utah, to take extra precautions following a suspicious death. Sevier County officials are seeking the public’s help in finding a vehicle suspected to be involved.
What we know so far
Anyone who has any information on a 2022 White Subaru Outback with license plate U560YF within the last 24 hours has been asked to call dispatch at 435-896-6471. Officials believe the vehicle is involved in a suspicious death in Wayne County.
“We are looking for information on a 2022 WHITE SUBARU OUTBACK 10-28 UT/ U560YF SUSPECTED INVOLVEMENT IN SUSPICIOUS DEATH OUT OF WAYNE COUNTY. IF you have seen this vehicle within the last 24 hours please contact dispatch at 435-896-6471. Further information will come from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office,” Sevier County, Utah, Emergency Management posted on Facebook.
Wayne County officials have confirmed that other law enforcement agencies are taking action in the area to "keep all residents safe.” The public has been asked to keep lights on, doors locked, and to remain at home with others, if possible.
Read More | What happened at Lawndale 7-Eleven store? Man shot dead, 2 men flee the scene
Wayne County, Utah Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook, “Due to recent incidents that have occurred in Wayne County today, WCSO is asking that all residents take extra precautions, keep lights on, keep doors locked, remain home or with others this evening if possible. Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently in the area. Wayne County Sheriff's Office and the other law enforcement agencies are taking action to keep all residents safe.”
Anyone in Wayne County who sees something alarming has been urged to call their dispatch line at 1-800-356-8757.
Read More | Serial killer in Austin, Texas? ‘Rainey Street Ripper’ rumors rife as 38 bodies found in, around Lady Bird Lake so far
Meanwhile, the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office-Utah has also shared the alert, writing, “The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has asked residents to stay inside, lock doors, and keep lights on due to recent incidents. Authorities are also looking for a 2022 white Subaru Outback possibly connected to a suspicious death in Wayne County. There is no confirmed threat in San Juan County, but please stay alert and report suspicious activity to dispatch or call 911.”
Closures in Wayne County
The Wayne County School District has said that its schools will be closed Thursday and Friday, March 5 and 6. “Due to unfolding events in the county, out of an abundance of caution and concern for student and public safety, schools will be closed tomorrow and Friday. We will also have counselors in place to support students when we are back in session next week. We will communicate updates as things unfold,” the school district wrote on Facebook.
Meanwhile, the Wayne Community Health Center has also announced that it will remain closed on Thursday, as will Kazan Memorial Clinic. “Due to recent events, WCHC and Kazan Memorial Clinic will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, March 5th. We appreciate your understanding,” it said on Facebook">said on Facebook.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More