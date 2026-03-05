Wayne County officials have urged residents of Torrey, Utah, to take extra precautions following a suspicious death. Sevier County officials are seeking the public’s help in finding a vehicle suspected to be involved. Wayne County death update: What happened in Torrey? Residents get urgent alert (Pexel - representational image) What we know so far Anyone who has any information on a 2022 White Subaru Outback with license plate U560YF within the last 24 hours has been asked to call dispatch at 435-896-6471. Officials believe the vehicle is involved in a suspicious death in Wayne County. “We are looking for information on a 2022 WHITE SUBARU OUTBACK 10-28 UT/ U560YF SUSPECTED INVOLVEMENT IN SUSPICIOUS DEATH OUT OF WAYNE COUNTY. IF you have seen this vehicle within the last 24 hours please contact dispatch at 435-896-6471. Further information will come from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office,” Sevier County, Utah, Emergency Management posted on Facebook.

Wayne County officials have confirmed that other law enforcement agencies are taking action in the area to "keep all residents safe.” The public has been asked to keep lights on, doors locked, and to remain at home with others, if possible. Read More | What happened at Lawndale 7-Eleven store? Man shot dead, 2 men flee the scene Wayne County, Utah Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook, “Due to recent incidents that have occurred in Wayne County today, WCSO is asking that all residents take extra precautions, keep lights on, keep doors locked, remain home or with others this evening if possible. Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently in the area. Wayne County Sheriff's Office and the other law enforcement agencies are taking action to keep all residents safe.”

Anyone in Wayne County who sees something alarming has been urged to call their dispatch line at 1-800-356-8757. Read More | Serial killer in Austin, Texas? ‘Rainey Street Ripper’ rumors rife as 38 bodies found in, around Lady Bird Lake so far Meanwhile, the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office-Utah has also shared the alert, writing, “The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has asked residents to stay inside, lock doors, and keep lights on due to recent incidents. Authorities are also looking for a 2022 white Subaru Outback possibly connected to a suspicious death in Wayne County. There is no confirmed threat in San Juan County, but please stay alert and report suspicious activity to dispatch or call 911.”

Closures in Wayne County The Wayne County School District has said that its schools will be closed Thursday and Friday, March 5 and 6. “Due to unfolding events in the county, out of an abundance of caution and concern for student and public safety, schools will be closed tomorrow and Friday. We will also have counselors in place to support students when we are back in session next week. We will communicate updates as things unfold,” the school district wrote on Facebook.