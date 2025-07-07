Search
Escondido fire: Suspicious vehicle, brush fire near 15 freeway prompt arson investigation

BySumanti Sen
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 07:09 AM IST

The fire broke out around 2:30 pm Sunday, following which firefighters responded to the 200 block of La Terraza Boulevard in Escondido, California.

A brush fire that broke outby a hotel near the 15 freeway on Sunday afternoon, July 6, has sparked an arson investigation. The fire broke out around 2:30 pm Sunday, following which firefighters responded to the 200 block of La Terraza Boulevard in Escondido, California. The fire broke out next to a SpringHill Suites Hotel near Interstate 15 and W Valley Parkway.

Escondido fire: Brush fire near 15 freeway prompts arson investigation (Unsplash - representational image)

Firefighters managed to stop the brush fire at one-half acre before it could spread any further, police said, according to Fox 5. Escondido Police confirmed that an investigation into possible arson is underway.

What we know so far

The arson investigation began after police received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area, the Times of San Diego reported.Escondido Police respondedto a call about an unusual vehicle near 200 La Terraza Blvd. Reports of a vegetation fire surfaced shortly after, according to OnScene.TV.

Subsequently, firefighters responded to the blaze and upgraded it to a second alarm due to its proximity to SpringHill Suites and other nearby buildings. Cops are on the lookout for the vehicle and its occupants.

