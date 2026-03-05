Wayne County suspect update: Police reveal first details after 3 dead; ‘White Subaru Outback’

Wayne County officials have issued an emergency alert for residents, asking them to stay inside, lock doors, and keep lights on due to ‘recent incidents’. This comes as the Sevier County Emergency Management announced the first details in a ‘suspicious death’ case. This comes as local media cited police officials to report that three women were found dead at two different locations in Wayne County on Wednesday, prompting a manhunt. Wayne County officials issued an emergency alert on Wednesday (Unsplash)

What happened in Wayne County? Utah-based KSL.com reported that dispatch received by the Utah Department of Public Safety revealed that at least two women were found dead on a hiking trail. A third one was found dead at a home. Their names have not been released yet. We do not know if their deaths are related.

"As this remains an active investigation, with the suspect at large, law enforcement is urging residents in the Torrey and surrounding area to take extra precautions, such as locking doors, remaining at home or with others, and being vigilant about surroundings. Please report any suspicious activity to 911," the Department of Public Safety said, as per the report.

First details on suspect Meanwhile, the Sevier County Emergency Management team stated that they are looking for a 2022 white Subaru Outback that was potentially involved in a suspicious death in Wayne County. The Subaru has the license plate number U560YF.

"If you have seen this vehicle within the last 24 hours, please contact dispatch at 435-896-6471," the emergency management team posted on social media.

"Please report anything that causes alarm to our Wayne County dispatch line which is 1-800-356-8757," the sheriff's office added.

“Due to recent incidents that have occurred in Wayne County today, WCSO is asking that all residents take extra precautions, keep lights on, keep doors locked, remain home or with others this evening if possible. Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently in the area. Wayne County Sheriff's Office and the other law enforcement agencies are taking action to keep all residents safe. Please report anything that causes alarm to our Wayne County dispatch line which is 1-800-356-8757. Please DO NOT call dispatch to have questions answered, only to give legitimate information.,” Wayne County officials said.

The alleged suspect's identity has not been revealed.