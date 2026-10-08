Norview High School lockdown: Shooting reports amid police response in Norfolk; what we know so far
Scanner audio reported possible students shot near Norview High School; officials had not confirmed.
Radio traffic in Norfolk, Virginia, indicated that two students may have been shot near Norview High School, with CPR reportedly underway on one victim on Sewells Point Road.
The information came from scanner audio and had not been officially confirmed at the time of the report.
A Facebook post also claimed that a child was shot at Norview High School, but that claim was not independently verified.
Norview High School lockdown reported
Unverified scanner audio indicated that a school in Norfolk, Virginia, was placed on lockdown as police responded to a reported shooting near Norview High School.
Radio traffic reportedly mentioned possible students being shot and CPR being performed on one victim on Sewells Point Road.
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Another unverified social media post claimed that a child had been shot at Norview High School. Police reportedly later advised that the middle school lockdown could be lifted.
However, there was no official confirmation available at the time of writing about the number of victims, their conditions, or whether the shooting actually occurred at the school.
This is a developing story
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More