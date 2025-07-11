Moreno Valley 'Rece Fire' map and evacuation updates: Fire near Mountain View spreading fast

A bushfire broke out in Moreno Valley, California on Thursday afternoon. Called the ‘Reche Fire,' it has spread to 10 acres, as per Watch Duty. Multiple evacuation warnings have been issued by the authorities in Moreno Valley as the California Fire Department try to contain the fire. Representational. (Unsplash)

In an update on their X handle, Cal Fire provided an update on the fire at 12:50 p.m. local time. Then, the fire, located near the Rece Canyon Road and the Locust Avenue, was five acres.

Here's a map of the fire, as seen on Watch Duty.

The Reche Fire has spread to over 10 acres now.(watch duty)

