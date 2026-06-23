Comedian and actor Moshe Kasher on Sunday disclosed that he has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, sharing this information in an open Father's Day post on Instagram.

Comedian Moshe Kasher revealed on Father's Day that he has tonsil cancer.

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"This has been the most terrifying and consciousness consuming experience of my ;life," Kasher wrote, adding that his days had been filled with “terror, meditation, tears, and medical planning."

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Kasher's cancer diagnosis

{{^usCountry}} Kasher, 46, mentioned that he first became aware of an issue approximately three months ago while engaged in the production of "The Comeback King," an upcoming film directed by Judd Apatow and featuring actor Glen Powell. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kasher, 46, mentioned that he first became aware of an issue approximately three months ago while engaged in the production of "The Comeback King," an upcoming film directed by Judd Apatow and featuring actor Glen Powell. {{/usCountry}}

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"I found a bump on my tonsil," he wrote. "It was cancer, which did not rule so hard."

The comedian revealed that he underwent a five-hour surgical operation at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles just two days prior to his announcement. In his typical humorous manner, Kasher likened the experience to "a Jewish surgery robot at Cedars Sinai" that "yanked my jaw open for five hours and cut it out and then slit my throat and dissected my neck, leaving me with a hardcore neck scar that will leave people reluctant to street fight me."

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"The good news is the cancer I have has an incredibly high cure rate (in the 95% zone)," he wrote.

He is still awaiting information on whether he will require radiation therapy but expressed confidence, stating, "regardless I will be okay and back to being a cool dude ASAP."

"We literally pressed stop and drove to the hospital," he wrote, "so if you want to hear exactly what I sound like when I don't know if I will be alive the next day, give it a listen."

HPV-positive

The comedian utilized his platform to highlight the type of cancer he has been diagnosed with. Kasher mentioned that his cancer is HPV-positive, humorously stating that it is "cancer you get from sex," before becoming serious: "HPV positive tonsil cancer is an epidemic in men under 55." He encouraged his fans to undergo screenings and to receive the HPV vaccine.

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Kasher expressed uncertainty regarding his return to the stage, but he and his wife, fellow comedian Natasha Leggero, recorded an episode of their podcast "The Endless Honeymoon" shortly before his surgery.