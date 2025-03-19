Mount Pleasant shooting: Active scene at Johnnie Dodds Blvd, suspect in custody

A massive police presence was reported at 651 Johnnie Dodds Blvd in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, amid reports of a police-involved incident. A suspect is in custody, though the exact details remain unconfirmed. The incident took place near Aldi’s at Highway 17 North. A massive police presence was reported at 651 Johnnie Dodds Blvd in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.(Pixabay)

Independent journalist Andrew Fancher reported that a Mount Pleasant Police Department officer was stabbed, leading to an officer-involved shooting near First Horizon Bank. Fancher said the officer was being transported to a nearby hospital with stab wounds to the neck and forehead.

Rep. Nancy Mace shared a video of the police response on her personal X account, writing, “Prayers for the police officer injured this afternoon. Love our men and women in blue for protecting us. Thank you Chief Arnold for your leadership and your officers for putting your lives on the line to keep the town of Mt. Pleasant safe. PS if you’re headed down 17 north, may want to take a detour. Near Aldi’s.”

In another post from her official account, she added, “We just saw a dozen police vehicles race by in Mt. Pleasant. Prayers are with the @MountPleasantPD officer injured just now. We don’t thank our law-enforcement enough! Thank you Chief Arnold for your leadership in crisis and thank you to your men and women in uniform and our first responders for being on the scene first - every time.”

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information