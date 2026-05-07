MrBeast defends hiring his mother amid backlash from fans; ‘stop making assumptions about finances’

MrBeast has responded to criticism surrounding his financial decisions and family involvement in his business operations after social media users questioned why he hired his mother instead of financially supporting her. MrBeast responded to online criticism after discussions around his finances and family involvement gained traction. (AFP) Chronology of events In a recent video, MrBeast said that he hired his mom after landing a $40,000 brand deal and realizing that it was her entire annual salary. "Once I landed a $40,000 brand deal and I asked my mom what do you think of this, and she literally just laughed and says like don't you realize this is like my annual salary?" MrBeast said. "I was like sh*t, and that's when I said, well, come here, work for me then."

The video went viral and sparked online debate, with some fans questioning the decision and others defending it. The discussion further intensified when MrBeast reacted to online comments regarding his finances and his decision to involve family members in aspects of his business. In a post on X, the YouTuber replied back against assumptions being made online, writing: “To everyone roasting me for hiring my mom and not retiring her, this was when I was first growing. I barely had enough money to support myself and videos. Stop making assumptions about my finances when I was 19 lol.”