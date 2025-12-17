Brown University, Rhode Island AG respond as student is doxxed over shooting

On Tuesday Brown University and Rhode Island Attorney General hit back at social media accounts after a first-year student fell victim to a doxxing attack in the aftermath of the shooting on Saturday. The person of interest in connection with the December 13 shooting at Brown University, in Providence, Rhode Island, U.S., walks in a screengrab from video released by the Providence Police. Providence Police.(via REUTERS)

It started with accounts on social media, particularly far-right influencers, including Laura Loomer and Eric Daugherty, claiming Brown student Mustapha Kharbouch could be linked to the shooting. The claims originated when Brown removed the student's bio from its website on Tuesday.

In the aftermath of the incident, Brown University issued a statement. Additionally, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha also addressed the claims and said spreading such rumors could be dangerous.

"In the aftermath of the shooting, we’ve seen harmful doxxing activity directed toward at least one member of the Brown University community," a statement read. "It’s important to make clear that targeting individuals could do irrevocable harm.

Accusations, speculation and conspiracies we’re seeing on social media and in some news reports are irresponsible, harmful, and in some cases dangerous for the safety of individuals in our community.

"It is not unusual as a safety measure to take steps to protect an individual’s safety when this kind of activity happens, including in regard to their online presence. As law enforcement officials stated clearly on Tuesday afternoon, if this individual’s name had any relevance to the current investigation, they would be actively looking for this individual and providing information publicly."

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha Reacts

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha was asked about the page being taken down, by a reporter at a presser on Wednesday. Neronha said there could be "lots of reasons" why a page might be taken down, and randomly identifying someone based on it is a "dangerous road to go down"

"There are lots of reasons why a page might be taken down, particularly if there's chatter out there... about words that were spoken," Neronha said. "It's easy to jump from someone saying words that were spoken to what those words are to a particular name that reflects a motive targeting a particular person.

"That's a really dangerous road to go down. Really dangerous. If that name meant anything to this investigation, we would be out looking for that person. We would let you know we were looking for that person. You know again I think it's just a really dangerous road to go down."