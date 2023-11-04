Mutilated body of missing woman found inside car in Boston, manhunt for boyfriend underway

The body of a missing woman has been discovered in a car parked ata Boston airport garage. Her boyfriend has been accused of murdering her and flying to Kenya.

The body of Margaret ‘Maggie’ Mbitu (L), 31, was found by state troopers in the Central Parking lot of Logan Airport earlier this week, and her boyfriend Kevin Kangethe (R) is being suspected as her killer (Usikimye/Facebook)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The body of Margaret ‘Maggie’ Mbitu, 31, was found by state troopers in the Central Parking lot of Logan Airport earlier this week. She was reported missing two days before her remains were found.

Margaret had huge slash wounds to her face and neck. She also had other puncture wounds to her sides, according to New York Post. Officers claimed Margaret showed “obvious signs of death.” “They observed a large amount of blood inside the vehicle,” an arrest warrant said.

Margaret was last seen after leaving her job at nonprofit BAMSI in Halifax, which is around 30 miles southeast of Boston. Police are now trying to track down and apprehend her boyfriend, 40-year-old Kevin Kangethe. He was reportedly spotted on surveillance video driving into the Logan Airport parking garage. He was then seen entering the terminal area before he boarded a flight to Kenya, the warrant said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The investigation identified the suspect as KEVIN KANGETHE, 40, of Lowell and determined that he had boarded a flight to Kenya. State Police Detectives obtained a warrant charging KANGETHE with Ms. Mbitu’s homicide and are working with Kenyan authorities to locate KANGETHE,” Massachusetts State Police said in a release.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The investigation into the facts and circumstances of the homicide are ongoing. The investigation indicates that KANGETHE and Ms. Mbitu knew each other and that the homicide was not a random act. There is no threat to the public or to Logan Airport travelers. No further information is being released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation,” it added.

BAMSI remembered Margaret in an emotional post on Facebook. “She was warm, caring, and loved by everyone she worked with, both staff and the people she cared for in our group homes,” the nonprofit said. “As an agency, we are in mourning over the loss of such an amazing young women."

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!