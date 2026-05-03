Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI explains how kidnapper can be caught with key piece of evidence; 'could be very good sign'

Nancy Guthrie remains missing, three months after her family reported the case on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. Amidst this, a former FBI agent has suggested that a key piece of evidence recovered from Guthrie's home could help move the case along.

Authorities believe Nancy Guthrie was taken from her home the night before February 1. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The Pima County Sheriff's Department, which is lead on the case, and the FBI, who are assisting, have not publicly announced any suspects thus far. The closest thing that has been released, is footage of a masked man at Guthrie's home. ABC News reported last month that ‘potentially critical’ DNA evidence, a hair sample, recovered from Guthrie's house was in FBI hands. Notably, reports at the start of the case had indicated that Pima County Sheriff's Department had opted to send the DNA evidence first to a private lab in Florida which they used, before turning it over to the FBI.

Also Read | ‘Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni’s home was a crime scene': ‘Investigator’ makes shock claim in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping

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{{^usCountry}} Now that the evidence is in FBI hands, many have expressed hope that the technology and resources at the bureau's disposal might yield some results in the case. Steve Moore, a former FBI agent, spoke to NewsNation journalist Brian Entin in April about the impact this evidence could have in the Nancy Guthrie case, sharing his expert insights on the matter. What former FBI agent said about Nancy Guthrie case {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now that the evidence is in FBI hands, many have expressed hope that the technology and resources at the bureau's disposal might yield some results in the case. Steve Moore, a former FBI agent, spoke to NewsNation journalist Brian Entin in April about the impact this evidence could have in the Nancy Guthrie case, sharing his expert insights on the matter. What former FBI agent said about Nancy Guthrie case {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Moore noted that the FBI getting to test the hair sample ‘could be a good sign’ as they'd be using advanced technology. He added he would ‘have just bundled up the entire bed sheet thing and tied it at the top so everything that was in the bed would go to the lab.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moore noted that the FBI getting to test the hair sample ‘could be a good sign’ as they'd be using advanced technology. He added he would ‘have just bundled up the entire bed sheet thing and tied it at the top so everything that was in the bed would go to the lab.’ {{/usCountry}}

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The former FBI agent indicated that the bedsheet could be a potential treasure trove of DNA evidence. “You cannot walk across the room without leaving some type of evidence,” Moore continued.

He then revealed the bombshell potential connection of the clue to the kidnapper. “I suspect [Nancy] was helped out of bed, simply because of her age. And, if you do that and you lean over the bed... I mean, why do people wear hair nets in restaurants? Because we know hair falls in food,” Moore commented.

He continued “Hair would have fallen in that bed.” Moore appeared to indicate that if the perpetrator had leaned over to get Guthrie out of the bed, hair might have fallen over. Notably, the person seen in the video footage at Guthrie's home was wearing a mask, which would normally not allow for hair to fall on the bed.

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However, the retired FBI agent said he was ‘very encouraged’ that the FBI was now examining the hair. Meanwhile, more evidence has been discovered at Longmont, after authorities found Guthrie's fitness tracker and DNA evidence was also collected from a vehicle found abandoned near a jogger trail. The DNA reportedly matched a person of interest that authorities had questioned before in the Guthrie kidnapping case.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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