Nancy Guthrie update: FBI pulled out all stops to find Savannah's mom, Sheriff Nanos refused; Kash Patel shares details

Nancy Guthrie remains to be found after her family reported her missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. Now, months later, FBI director Kash Patel has revealed that the FBI had measures in place to ensure the DNA evidence was tested as fast as possible to help with the case.

FBI Director Kash Patel revealed how the bureau was ready to help in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case. (AP)

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Notably, reports from when Guthrie was taken indicated that the Pima County Sheriff's Department had opted to send the evidence to a private Florida lab instead of handing it over to the FBI first. While they have the right to test the evidence using their own facilities, since they're the lead on the case, many expected Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos to turn over the evidence, given that the FBI has more resources at hand.

Now, Patel's comments on the case while on Sean Hannity's podcast, has sparked major backlash against Nanos, who was already facing the heat over this case.

What Kash Patel said about Nancy Guthrie case

Patel said that the FBI had a plane on standby ready to take the DNA evidence from the Nancy Guthrie crime scene to Quantico for analysis. However, Nanos had gone with the Florida lab.

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{{^usCountry}} “The FBI had an airplane ready to take DNA from the Nancy Guthrie crime scene to Quantico early on, but the sheriff instead decided to send the DNA to a private lab in Florida. I didn't know about the airplane on standby, but Kash Patel said it on Sean Hannity's podcast today,” NewsNation's Brian Entin wrote on X, while sharing the news. The reporter has been covering the Guthrie case right from the start and is on-ground in Tucson to that end. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The FBI had an airplane ready to take DNA from the Nancy Guthrie crime scene to Quantico early on, but the sheriff instead decided to send the DNA to a private lab in Florida. I didn't know about the airplane on standby, but Kash Patel said it on Sean Hannity's podcast today,” NewsNation's Brian Entin wrote on X, while sharing the news. The reporter has been covering the Guthrie case right from the start and is on-ground in Tucson to that end. {{/usCountry}}

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Patel's statements have led to newfound anger against Nanos. One person remarked “nanos needs to GO.” Another added “Patel also said Nanos held off the FBI for 4 full days!.”

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Yet another commented “Another example of Nanos botching this case. So sad. How must the Guthrie family feel? I would think it is difficult for them to remain quiet hearing about all of the poor decisions.”

Nanos previously faced flak over apparent crime scene contamination as people pointed out that there were many movements at Guthrie's home after she'd been taken. Now, the DNA evidence is back from the Florida lab and has been handed over to the FBI. Several former law enforcement members have expressed hope of there being some breakthrough when the evidence is analyzed using FBI technology. One former FBI agent, in particular, felt that the hair particle, which was par of the DNA recovered, might shed some light on who had taken the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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