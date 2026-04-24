Nancy Guthrie case: Heavy police activity seen in Tucson neighborhood as search for kidnapped woman continues; watch

Heavy police activity was seen in the West University neighborhood of Tucson, Arizona on Thursday. This comes at a time when local authorities and the FBI are searching for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, who was reported missing on February 1.

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 and is yet to be found.(AP)

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Authorities believe she was taken from her home in Catalina Foothills, the night before. It has been over two months and there have been no suspects in the case, and Guthrie remains to be found as well. The area where police activity was witnessed today is about eight to nine miles away from Guthrie's home.

The video of the police activity was shared by Jacob Owens, a KVOA journalist. “Here is some of the scene here from the West University neighborhood,” he wrote. Owens noted that a helicopter was in the area and officers were seen with a K-9 unit as well. Usually, these resources are used when trying to find something.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Expert explains why Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni are facing trouble over kidnapping case

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{{^usCountry}} “A helicopter circling overhead, officers seen with a K-9 in the area. We are waiting on more info from TPD. One neighbor says this has been going on for the last 60/90 minutes here in Midtown,” the post added. The clip showed numerous police cars on the streets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A helicopter circling overhead, officers seen with a K-9 in the area. We are waiting on more info from TPD. One neighbor says this has been going on for the last 60/90 minutes here in Midtown,” the post added. The clip showed numerous police cars on the streets. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police presence linked to Nancy Guthrie case? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police presence linked to Nancy Guthrie case? {{/usCountry}}

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There is no official confirmation if the police activity is linked to the Guthrie case. Notably, the Pima County Sheriff's Department is the lead on the case, so they would most likely be involved in relevant operations, not just the Tucson Police Department, who were the ones seen in the video.

“We were just talking about this area,” one person remarked on the video.

It remains unclear why the cops were there. Owens, shared another update, writing “Helicopter seemed to leave area just before 4:30. Lots of TPD vehicles here now on N Seventh Avenue as it looked like TPD just put a shirtless man in the back of a police vehicle. Now paramedics are here”.

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He shared another video as well, where paramedics could be seen on site.

Notably, investigators had warned of time being crucial in the Guthrie case due to her advanced age and underlying conditions. Reports have indicated that Guthrie has high blood pressure, cardiac issues, and uses a pacemaker. Authorities are operating on the assumption she's still alive. If found, Guthrie would require medical attention as well given her age.

Meanwhile, a retired FBI agent has suggested that Guthrie had tried to fight off her kidnappers, reaching said conclusion by analyzing the blood splatter on Guthrie's porch, which authorities have said belongs only to the octogenarian.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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