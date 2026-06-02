Nancy Guthrie ‘fell victim to local worker’: Forensic expert draws chilling Savannah Guthrie link in kidnapping case

A forensic expert shared insight into the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case and drew a chilling connection to her daughter, TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie.

Savannah Guthrie had asked brother Camron at one time if her fame had led to their mother, Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping. (X/@TheRealSantino)

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Nancy, the 84-year-old, was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before or during the early hours of that day.

Now, the forensic expert has suggested that Nancy Guthrie might have fallen ‘victim to a local worker’. Barbara Butcher, who used to be death investigator for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner, shared her insights with Fox News.

What forensic expert said about Nancy Guthrie case

Nancy Guthrie ‘likely fell victim to’ a ‘handyman or service person’, the forensic expert said about the kidnapping case. The veteran shared a grim outlook warning about the absence of credible ransom demand points.

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{{^usCountry}} As per the forensic expert 'Guthrie may have died from shock or fright' shortly after she was taken from her home. Notably, authorities have kept up their search for Nancy Guthrie and have not said anything about the possibility of her demise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the forensic expert 'Guthrie may have died from shock or fright' shortly after she was taken from her home. Notably, authorities have kept up their search for Nancy Guthrie and have not said anything about the possibility of her demise. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, investigators had said at the start of the case that time was of the essence in finding Nancy, because of her advanced age which meant that she would not be able to remain in good health for long without her medication. Nancy's medicines had been found at her home, and reports indicated that she has severe cardiac issues, high blood pressure, and a pacemaker. It has been over three months since Nancy Guthrie was reported missing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, investigators had said at the start of the case that time was of the essence in finding Nancy, because of her advanced age which meant that she would not be able to remain in good health for long without her medication. Nancy's medicines had been found at her home, and reports indicated that she has severe cardiac issues, high blood pressure, and a pacemaker. It has been over three months since Nancy Guthrie was reported missing. {{/usCountry}}

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She is yet to be found and authorities have not officially named any suspect yet. However, Butcher, the forensic expert believes that a local worker might have been involved, as she told Fox News. At the same time, the forensic expert drew a connection to Savannah Guthrie indicating that the crime may have initially been carried out due to financial reasons.

Forensic expert draws chilling Savannah Guthrie link

Butcher noted that the ‘local worker’ likely connected Nancy Guthrie to Savannah, who is a household name due to her TODAY show role, and assumed that the family had money.

Notably, Nancy Guthrie's own home is reported to be estimated around $1 million. Other experts have pointed to Savannah's stature as possibly playing some role in the kidnapping though authorities have not confirmed anything of the sort. Savannah herself had shared that her brother Camron knew right away it was a kidnapping for ransom and they had discussed Savannah's fame possibly being a factor.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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