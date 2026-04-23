'Nancy Guthrie fought kidnappers': Ex-FBI analyzes blood stains at Tucson home; Savannah's friend makes big move

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing on February 1 by her family. Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. While it has been over two months, Guthrie is yet to be found and no suspects have been named in the case.

Nancy Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie's mother, was reported missing on February 1. (X/@CoffindafferFBI)

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Pima County Sheriff's Department is the lead on the case, while the FBI is assisting, and one of the major findings was blood on Guthrie's home porch. Now, a retired FBI agent has suggested that the blood stain pattern indicates Guthrie put up a fight with her abductor or abductors.

What did ex-FBI say about Nancy Guthrie?

Jim Clemente, a retired FBI supervisory special agent and profiler, appeared on Brian Entin's NewsNation show, for the April 22 episode. The duo spoke at length about the blood splatter pattern, and the blood found on the porch, which had been confirmed to belong to Guthrie.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Expert explains why Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni are facing trouble over kidnapping case

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{{^usCountry}} At this time the former FBI agent shared his expert opinion and said “I believe that she was threatened—she was controlled by, most likely, the gun that the offender had at his waist or his crotch area.” He added, “And that he used the gun to threaten her, control her, and get her down to the front door. At that point or shortly thereafter, she realized he was trying to take her out of the house.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At this time the former FBI agent shared his expert opinion and said “I believe that she was threatened—she was controlled by, most likely, the gun that the offender had at his waist or his crotch area.” He added, “And that he used the gun to threaten her, control her, and get her down to the front door. At that point or shortly thereafter, she realized he was trying to take her out of the house.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The ex-law enforcement official went on to explain that it was never a good sign if a perpetrator wanted to take a victim away from a certain location. This is because it almost always certainly meant they'd be taking the victim somewhere where the assailant will have more control and privacy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ex-law enforcement official went on to explain that it was never a good sign if a perpetrator wanted to take a victim away from a certain location. This is because it almost always certainly meant they'd be taking the victim somewhere where the assailant will have more control and privacy. {{/usCountry}}

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The former FBI agent continued “I believe that Nancy fought him, either inside the door, or just outside, depending on where the first appearance of this blood splatter evidence is," and added, “And at that point, she was likely either blitzed with overwhelming force, punched in the face or the nose, and she began bleeding. She went down, either on her knees or just hunched over. And then coughed up this blood, which is why we see this pattern.”

Clemente carried on, saying “I think at that point, she was likely picked up by the offender. He or she, having stepped in and smeared, or another body part of hers touching the blood that she had coughed up already, and smearing in the patterns that we see here.” He added, “And then from that point forward, she was carried to whatever vehicle he had. And at that point, she was likely turned with her face up so that we see no further blood dripping from the face wounds that likely caused this pattern.”

Savannah Guthrie's friend makes big move

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Savannah Guthrie, TODAY show host and Nancy Guthrie's daughter, has already offered $1 million reward for information on her missing mother. However, nothing concrete has turned up yet,

Gayle King, Savannah's friend, spoke about the case with US Weekly amid the ongoing search. Her remarks came on April 18, when King was at the Breakthrough Prize event in Los Angeles. She was asked about Savannah's return to the show and remarked “Listen, we’re just glad Savannah’s back, but of course, our hearts are still aching and still breaking. There are no words to describe what she’s going through.”

King further said “I’m still hoping that somebody will do the right thing,. Somebody, somebody out there knows something, and it’s shocking to me after seeing Savannah open up her heart, after looking at the video that we all saw, and after the million [dollar] reward that there has not been some resolution in this case.” She concluded “I am just here wishing her well and cheering. I’m glad that she’s back."

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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