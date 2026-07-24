Nancy Guthrie ransom note: Chilling ‘do not play games’ warning issued to Savannah Guthrie, ‘her life is in your hands’

The details of the initial ransom note concerning Nancy Guthrie have come to light. Journalist Briana Whitney disclosed the note during a Wednesday episode of the podcast, Crime Junkie. "Hello, Savannah. We have your mother, Nancy," Whitney said

Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping case reveals a ransom note detailing her abduction. Journalist Briana Whitney shared insights in the Crime Junkie podcast, while law enforcement questions the note's authenticity. (via REUTERS)

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The well-known true crime podcast, which surpassed 500 million total streams in 2025, aired an episode on Wednesday in which Whitney and the host, Ashley Flowers, provided "a comprehensive overview of everything they know regarding the ongoing missing person investigation involving the 84-year-old.

Nancy Guthrie's first ransom note details are out

“She will be held for ransom, and once payment is received, she will be released unharmed,” the note continued.

“If the payment is not received by the last deadline on Monday the 9th at 5 p.m., she will be killed. Your mother is aware of this, and her life is in your hands... You will not be able to contact me from here on out... Do not play games. Law enforcement will not be able to help you.”

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{{^usCountry}} The alleged kidnapper also provided information regarding Nancy's residence in the note. Officials from law enforcement and the FBI have expressed doubts about the authenticity of this note and others that have emerged subsequently. Nancy has been unaccounted for since February 1. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The alleged kidnapper also provided information regarding Nancy's residence in the note. Officials from law enforcement and the FBI have expressed doubts about the authenticity of this note and others that have emerged subsequently. Nancy has been unaccounted for since February 1. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: FBI expert offers fresh perspective, urges authorities to ‘search that desert’

Nancy Guthrie update: Here's what we know about ransom notes

An anonymous source within the FBI asserted to Reuters earlier this month that "none of the ransom notes are believed to be genuine."

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A second law enforcement official reinforced this assertion, as reported by the outlet.

Air Mail reported in June that an additional note, thought to be from the same individual, exhibited a "new, less confident tone" and contained a “sputtering and labored” apology regarding Nancy's accidental death.

Kash Patel speaks about delay in Nancy Guthrie case

On Thursday, July 23, FBI Director Kash Patel spoke regarding the delays in this case and the involvement of the FBI. Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1, when she was reportedly abducted from her home in the Tuscan area. Patel expressed that the delays in the FBI's involvement in the case were concerning, as they might have contributed to the loss of more doorbell camera footage.

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“We were looking for the needle of all needles in all haystacks. Because since she didn’t pay for it, they didn’t record that data,” he explained to Fox News Digital regarding Guthrie's door camera, which she had set up but had since canceled.

“But there was a chance that it was located in their cache just before it was being deleted.”