Nancy Guthrie update: Alex James Barnett sparks ‘Porch Guy’ comparisons amid arrest warrant for Carlos Ramirez murder

Alex James Barnett has sparked comparisons to ‘Porch Guy’, the suspect in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping, after cops issued an arrest warrant for the former. The Pima County Sheriff's Department put out an arrest warrant for Barnett in the murder of Carlos Ramirez.

Alex James Barnett is a suspect in a murder case and netizens have compared him to the suspect in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping. (X/@PimaSheriff, X/@PhilHollowayEsq)

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He is one of the three suspects who've been identified. The PCSD, which is also the lead investigating body on the Nancy Guthrie case, also released a video in the Ramirez case.

“An arrest warrant has been issued for 33-year-old Alex James Barnett in connection with the murder of Carlos Ramirez. Detectives also need help identifying 2 additional suspects,” they wrote, adding “Surveillance footage showing a third, unidentified suspect exiting the vehicle believed to be involved in the incident in a parking lot near S. Palo Verde Road and E. 33rd Street at approximately 10:50am on August 19, 2026.”

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{{^usCountry}} As photos of Barnett were shared widely online, many netizens sought connections to the Nancy Guthrie case. Alex James Barnett compared to ‘Porch Guy’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As photos of Barnett were shared widely online, many netizens sought connections to the Nancy Guthrie case. Alex James Barnett compared to ‘Porch Guy’ {{/usCountry}}

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One wrote on X “Umm maybe it's just my eyes but that guy when he looked down walking kinda resembled the guy caught on Nancy Guthrie security camera and where did he drop the other 2 off at?”.

Another added “PCSD Needs the public’s help locating these monsters. Stay vigilant, folks. Now I ain’t one to gossip, but these SHOES on the first guy seem eerily familiar and the second guy looks like a possibility in the Nancy Guthrie case too. NOT saying they’re connected but LOOK at him. His tats. His gait. His height & weight. Maybe they make a habit of using gray SUVs, too?”.

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Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ claims to know who kidnappers are in shocking development - ‘have an idea…’

Yet another mentioned “This guy got out of prison late 2025. Any connection to Nancy Guthrie? See the way he walks?”. Meanwhile, another person said “That guy when he gets out of the vehicle walks like the perp for Nancy Guthrie! He swings his head around low and watch his walk as he walks away. 857 is saying that he’s old, but I see muscular arms.”

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Meanwhile, another profile that has been tracking the Nancy Guthrie case shared a side-by-side breakdown of Barnett and Porch Guy’s facial details.

Despite the online interest, there's no official confirmation that Barnett is in any way connected to the Nancy Guthrie case.

Nancy Guthrie case update and what we know of ‘Porch Guy’

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Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before.

It has been six months since Nancy Guthrie's disappearance and no suspect has been named publicly yet. There's also no update on where the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie might be.

Amid this, the only solid lead shared with the public has been photos and footage of a masked man at Nancy Guthrie's door the night before she was reported missing. The visuals were caught with a doorbell camera and the internet has gone on to call the person ‘Porch Guy’. This is the closest thing to a suspect the public is aware of in Nancy Guthrie's case.

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The FBI has described this masked man as someone who is 5-foot-9-inches to 5-foot-10-inches tall and of average build. They noted that he was seen carrying a black, 25-liter backpack from Ozark Trail — which is a private-label brand exclusive to Walmart.