Nancy Guthrie update: Bombshell details about kidnapper's link to police emerges; Savannah gets relief

The long-running case of Nancy Guthrie may be nearing a crucial turning point, with a former prosecutor suggesting that her kidnapper is probably already well-known to the authorities and is somewhat of “a career criminal.”

Nancy Guthrie's case remains unresolved as a former prosecutor indicates her kidnapper is likely a career criminal known to authorities (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Law enforcement confirmed that they are treating the 84-year-old's disappearance from her Tucson, Arizona, home as an abduction. However, after more than two months of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, the authorities have not had any update on the prime suspect.

Read more: Nancy Guthrie update: Experts say only one way to solve kidnapping case

Murphy thinks the suspect is someone familiar

Former Orange County prosecutor Matt Murphy shared his insights on the “Prof Jo Explains” YouTube channel is certain that the suspect in this case is someone who has probably been arrested previously and is registered with the legal system.

During the interview, Murphy gave details on the kind of suspect that the FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department are dealing with based on his personal encounters with criminals.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He told host Jo Potuto, “I will bet my bottom dollar that this guy, whoever he is, turns out to be a known dude in the jail of Pima County.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He told host Jo Potuto, “I will bet my bottom dollar that this guy, whoever he is, turns out to be a known dude in the jail of Pima County.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Murphy further questioned Chris Nanos and his team and said that he was surprised that the suspect was not previously recognized by the Pima County Sheriff's office as a repeat offender. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Murphy further questioned Chris Nanos and his team and said that he was surprised that the suspect was not previously recognized by the Pima County Sheriff's office as a repeat offender. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He further said that he is sure about the suspect being someone familiar and said, “And I would not be at all surprised … if this guy hasn’t been a frequent flyer and released on some ridiculous social justice program. I would not be at all surprised to see it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further said that he is sure about the suspect being someone familiar and said, “And I would not be at all surprised … if this guy hasn’t been a frequent flyer and released on some ridiculous social justice program. I would not be at all surprised to see it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read more: Nancy Guthrie case could get big break as DNA expert places hope in new tech Investigation shows “no signs of assault” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Nancy Guthrie case could get big break as DNA expert places hope in new tech Investigation shows “no signs of assault” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to a report by Entertainment Now, there were “no signs of assault” and the interior of the house was "immaculate."

Despite the fact that blood was discovered on Nancy Guthrie's front porch after her disappearance, not much information about the condition of the remainder of her house has been made public by the authorities.

News Nation reporter Brian Entin said, “[This] makes sense when you go back to what Savannah Guthrie said, that when her sister and brother-in-law showed up, they weren’t sure what happened”

She further cited Savannah Guthrie and her family's comments and said, “She just basically vanished at one point. They even thought maybe an ambulance had taken her away because, you know, there was now, according to the source, nothing inside the house that appeared totally out of the ordinary.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON