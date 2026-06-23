Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI thinks CertiK can catch kidnapper; ‘set up a trap…’

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has proposed hiring CertiK to help find Nancy Guthrie with over four months having elapsed since she was reported missing. The 84-year-old was reported missing by her family on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. Nancy Guthrie was reported missing by her family on February 1. (X/@TheCalvinCooli1)

CertiK is a blockchain security firm, which recently noted in a report that “The 84-year-old mother of journalist Savannah Guthrie was kidnapped as part of a $6 million bitcoin ransom demand, illustrating the documented trend of proxy target selection already identified in our 2025 report.”

While the Pima County Sheriff's Department, which is lead on the case, has junked the wrench attack theory to the public, the ex-FBI agent has backed CertiK feeling that they might be able to help solve the case.

Here's how ex-FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer feels CertiK can help find Nancy Guthrie's kidnappers.

How CertiK can help in Nancy Guthrie case The former FBI Special Agent suggested a list of steps which she felt law enforcement was not taking in their attempts to find Nancy Guthrie. To be sure, Coffindaffer does not have an inside track into the investigation and is relying on her past expertise in this case.

While the Pima County Sheriff's Department has not made much public about their investigation into the Guthrie case, it cannot be known for certain what steps they have actually taken to find the mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI raises five key questions as Pima County cops junk ‘wrench attack’ theory

Meanwhile, Coffindaffer suggested on X that law enforcement could ‘tickle the wire’. She proposed that this could be done by ‘depositing a substantial amount of money ($100,00) in the Bitcoin account on the 2 ransom demands. See if they bite.’

This is where CertiK would come in as per the ex-FBI agent's plan. As a blockchain security firm, Coffindaffer suggested CertiK's services could be enlisted to ‘set up a trap in terms of the block chain to trace.’ The former law enforcement official thus wants cops to use the firm to help track the money in Bitcoin or cryptocurrency straight to whoever receives it. Following the money would likely lead to the perpetrator who planned the kidnapping, even if it did not lead to the actual kidnapper, as per the ex-FBI agent's thoughts.

She also suggested a few other measures. “Change the Billboards to feature Porch Guy's face, Update billboards to include the Spanish language, Put Billboards in Tucson, Release enhanced photos of Porch Guy to the Public, Increase the Reward from $1.2 million to $2.2 million, Take the door mat and reanalyze for DNA, Release Porch Guy's shoe size. It's known based on relative size to porch tiles, Hang posters in every store front and on every street corner in Tucson with Porch Guy's face,” were some of the other suggestions put forth by the former FBI agent.