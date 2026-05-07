Nancy Guthrie update: Expert believes chilling DNA clue could finally expose kidnapper; ‘suspect left…'

It has been three months since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona on February 1. No suspect has been named so far but investigators and experts are still actively working the case and new developments suggest that science and hope may yet bring answers.

DNA evidence could be the key in Nancy Guthrie case

DNA evidence may become the biggest breakthrough in the Nancy Guthrie case(REUTERS)

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On May 6, The CW aired a special called NewsNation Presents: The Nancy Guthrie Mystery, in which NewsNation Senior National Correspondent Brian Entin spoke with forensic science professor April Stonehouse of Arizona State University about the DNA evidence in the case.

Stonehouse explained that whoever took Nancy would have inevitably left biological traces behind. "We know scientifically that they will leave behind traces of their DNA," she said. “It's just a matter of locating and finding it,” as per Parade.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Why kidnapping is a solo suspect's job; ex-FBI shares new case details

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{{^usCountry}} She also broke down how DNA mixtures work, noting that two-person samples are relatively straightforward, while samples involving three, four or five people become far more complex and time-consuming to analyze. "You basically are at the mercy of whatever the suspect left behind," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also broke down how DNA mixtures work, noting that two-person samples are relatively straightforward, while samples involving three, four or five people become far more complex and time-consuming to analyze. "You basically are at the mercy of whatever the suspect left behind," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When Entin asked whether she believed DNA would ultimately crack the case, Stonehouse was hopeful: "I hope it is. I hope it is. Yes, I do." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Entin asked whether she believed DNA would ultimately crack the case, Stonehouse was hopeful: "I hope it is. I hope it is. Yes, I do." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to ABC 7, a private Florida lab that had been working with the Pima County Sheriff's Department sent a DNA sample, specifically a hair to the FBI for the further process in the mid April. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to ABC 7, a private Florida lab that had been working with the Pima County Sheriff's Department sent a DNA sample, specifically a hair to the FBI for the further process in the mid April. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Former FBI agent explains why case details are being withheld: 'would light a fire' Elizabeth Smart urges public not to lose hope {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Former FBI agent explains why case details are being withheld: 'would light a fire' Elizabeth Smart urges public not to lose hope {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking to CNN's Erin Burnett on May 5, Elizabeth Smart who herself was kidnapped at the age of 14 in 2002 and was held captive for nine months and was repeatedly sexually assaulted and threatened with death if she tried to escape, according to TV Insider.

"She could absolutely still be alive," Smart told Burnett. "There are cases that span many more years than mine does, and they came back alive. We're talking years and years, so she could absolutely still be alive."

She acknowledged that not every outcome is hopeful but was firm that the search must continue. "Of course, there is the alternative," she said. "But until we know, we have to keep looking until… [Nancy] deserves, either way, to be brought home."

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Previously, In Ladygang podcast in February she said that, “I did come back, and there are other victims who do come back. So, even though every passing day feels like we're losing more and more hope, or it seems like it's less likely that she'll be found, I think we just have to remind ourselves that we can never give up,” as per TV Insider.

As of now, investigators have released doorbell camera footage showing a masked suspect but no arrests have been made yet. And the investigation goes on.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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