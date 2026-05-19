Nancy Guthrie update: Expert doubts single hair as sole evidence in missing case, ‘there are probably 10…’

Over 100 days have passed since Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her residence in Tucson, Arizona.

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for over 100 days, as a retired FBI agent disputes the relevance of a single hair found.(via REUTERS)

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A retired FBI agent is now disputing the assumptions surrounding the single strand of hair that has been publicly associated with the case, contending that it is highly unlikely to be the sole piece of forensic evidence gathered, Newsweek reported.

Former FBI agent questions Pima County Sheriff’s probe

In an extensive interview, former agent Steve Moore expressed criticism regarding the initial management of the crime scene by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. He raised questions about the implications of Sheriff Chris Nanos’ recent statement, "we’re getting closer," and elaborated on how the turmoil in leadership could either hinder or expedite the investigation, depending on who is ultimately accountable for the failures noted by deputies.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff department summoned to Savannah Guthrie mom's home for shocking reason Nancy Guthrie case: Moore speaks about hair evidence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff department summoned to Savannah Guthrie mom's home for shocking reason Nancy Guthrie case: Moore speaks about hair evidence {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In a discussion with Brian Entin, the Miami Bureau Correspondent for NewsNation, on his YouTube channel, Moore stated that if investigators were to find a single hair within the residence, “there are probably 10 more” that have not been made public. He further remarked that evidence in significant cases is frequently “invisible” to the naked eye, and that skilled technicians are aware of where to search for fingerprints, skin cells, and trace materials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a discussion with Brian Entin, the Miami Bureau Correspondent for NewsNation, on his YouTube channel, Moore stated that if investigators were to find a single hair within the residence, “there are probably 10 more” that have not been made public. He further remarked that evidence in significant cases is frequently “invisible” to the naked eye, and that skilled technicians are aware of where to search for fingerprints, skin cells, and trace materials. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The presence of a single hair may represent only a small portion of the overall evidence. According to Moore, the discovery of one hair typically suggests that more are present, implying that investigators probably collected further trace evidence that has yet to be revealed. Nancy Guthrie update: Expert says hair is not sole piece of trace evidence gathered {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The presence of a single hair may represent only a small portion of the overall evidence. According to Moore, the discovery of one hair typically suggests that more are present, implying that investigators probably collected further trace evidence that has yet to be revealed. Nancy Guthrie update: Expert says hair is not sole piece of trace evidence gathered {{/usCountry}}

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Moore stated that the hair discovered within Guthrie's residence is probably not the sole piece of trace evidence gathered, suggesting it is "very possible" that investigators have obtained significantly more than what has been made public.

“Imagine the odds of a person coming into a crime scene, losing only one hair, and you find it. That’s not likely. If you find one hair, there are probably 10 others that you’ve missed," he stated, as per Newsweek.

Initial disarray may have undermined the integrity of the scene. Sergeant Aaron Cross recounted the tumultuous initial hours, marked by inconsistent information from relatives and a lack of effective communication between deputies and the FBI. Moore noted that confusion at a crime scene reflects a breakdown in leadership and readiness.

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Leadership inquiries may influence the probe. As recall efforts and political pressure intensify on Nanos, Moore said that the removal of a sheriff during an ongoing case could momentarily hinder progress, yet it might ultimately be beneficial if leadership was implicated in the issue.

The discovery of remains would transform the case. Moore stated that if Guthrie’s body were to be discovered, even after several months, the site itself would yield a "treasure trove" of evidence, ranging from tire tracks to environmental indicators.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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