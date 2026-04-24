Nancy Guthrie update: Inside suspect’s mind as ex-FBI agent points at 'mistake' that will get him 'caught'

The 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC's Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie has been missing for over 80 days.

Ex- FBI agent reveals what the suspect may be thinking and how crucial mistakes could lead to an arrest.(via REUTERS)

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Police believe she was abducted in the early hours of February 1 from her home in Tucson, Arizona. However, no one has been named as a suspect yet.

But a retired FBI agent and profiler believes the person responsible will eventually face justice and says the clues are already there.

What is going on in the suspect's mind and why could he slip up?

Speaking to NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin on April 22 episode of the show Brian Entin Investigates, former FBI profiler Jim Clemente believes the kidnapper is closely following every update in the case. Speaking to Brian Entin, he explained what the suspect might be thinking.

"What is going through his mind is likely, 'Did I actually get away with this?'" he said, per Parade. "'Was I able to permanently conceal her body? And will there be any way that they won't be able to tie it to me?'"

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{{^usCountry}} Clemente said the suspect is likely watching "every bit of coverage" and "perhaps even talking to people about it to try to find out more information." He also suggested the person could be "setting up an alibi with other people. In other words, that he was somewhere else and could not have been involved." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Clemente said the suspect is likely watching "every bit of coverage" and "perhaps even talking to people about it to try to find out more information." He also suggested the person could be "setting up an alibi with other people. In other words, that he was somewhere else and could not have been involved." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He added that the kidnapper may have changed his appearance, altered the car’s look or even sold the vehicle to avoid being traced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that the kidnapper may have changed his appearance, altered the car’s look or even sold the vehicle to avoid being traced. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Still, Clemente believes the suspect will be caught because of mistakes made throughout the crime. "I firmly believe that the mistakes that this offender made during the course of committing this crime and afterwards and even before actually committing the crime in the pre-attack surveillance that appears to have happened that he will be caught," he said, speaking to NewsNation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Still, Clemente believes the suspect will be caught because of mistakes made throughout the crime. "I firmly believe that the mistakes that this offender made during the course of committing this crime and afterwards and even before actually committing the crime in the pre-attack surveillance that appears to have happened that he will be caught," he said, speaking to NewsNation. {{/usCountry}}

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He also said the suspect may have tried to plan things but was not truly skilled. "There are things that he thought he did that were sophisticated, but they were not criminally sophisticated," Clemente said.

Also Read: 'Nancy Guthrie fought back': Ex-FBI agent points to chilling blood evidence in kidnapping

What does the blood evidence reveal about what happened?

Some key details come from the blood found on Nancy’s front porch. Clemente studied video of the scene frame by frame and shared what he noticed.

He said the blood looked smeared which suggests Nancy was very close to the ground. "This tells me a number of things, and it's very specific. One is that … at this point, Nancy's face was very close to the ground, within a foot of the ground. This could be she was either on her knees, hunched over, or actually lying on the ground," he said.

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He found two types of blood patterns, low-velocity and medium-velocity and said the second type is important. "Medium velocity (blood spatter) can be created when somebody actually aspirates blood and then coughs it up," he said. "You can see three circular blood spots, but they are hollow. You see mainly the rings. This definitely came from her (Guthrie). She coughed it out. It kind of went out in different directions."

He also explained what happened when the blood trail suddenly stops. "Where that blood pattern disappears, I believe she was likely picked up and carried the rest of the way, perhaps with her face up so that there was no more blood deposited on that walkway," he said.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Missing case mystery deepens as Sheriff Nanos defends controversial past records under pressure

What we know about the disappearance case so far?

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Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie who was reported missing on February 1.

Authorities believe she was kidnapped. In February, the FBI released surveillance footage showing a masked man outside her home on the night she disappeared. Since then, no suspect has been identified and no major updates have been announced.

Some DNA evidence has been tested but has not led to a suspect. The blood found on the front porch was confirmed to belong to Nancy Guthrie. A glove discovered about two miles from her home which is similar to one seen on a masked person in doorbell footage also did not match any known criminals in the FBI CODIS or any DNA found inside the house.

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Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said the DNA so far has not led to any suspect in the kidnapping

For now, there is no development in the disappearance case as the investigation continues.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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