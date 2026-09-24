Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ shares ‘mistaken identity’ fears about ‘porch guy’ photos amid kidnapping case

The Nancy Guthrie case saw another twist as a self-styled investigator cast doubts on the photos of the masked suspect, dubbed ‘porch guy’. These photos had been released by the FBI after the 84-year-old was reported missing on February 1.

The masked man or 'porch guy' is the closest to a suspect the public knows in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case. (X/@USBornNRaised, X/@CoffindafferFBI)

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Authorities believe the mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, was taken from her Catalina Foothills home in Tucson, Arizona, the night before or the early hours of February 1. Porch video footage from Guthrie's home showed a masked man with gloves and a backpack. This is the closest to the suspect the public is aware of. The internet dubbed this man ‘porch guy’.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Tommaso Cioni seen with ‘mystery man’ amid kidnapping case; 'investigator’ asks ‘who is he'

As per the FBI, the suspect has been described as “male, approximately 5’9” to 5’10”, with an average build. In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack.” With over seven months since the disappearance, many have been wondering why the porch guy's photos have not been put up on billboards, since it might maximize the chances of someone recognizing him, and thus leading to a break in the case.

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{{^usCountry}} The self-styled investigator's post sharing claims about the porch guy comes amidst this. What was said about porch guy's pics in Nancy Guthrie case? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The self-styled investigator's post sharing claims about the porch guy comes amidst this. What was said about porch guy's pics in Nancy Guthrie case? {{/usCountry}}

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Jonathan Lee Riches or JLR, a self-styled investigator, shared claims made about the photos of ‘porch guy’. As per the claims, a Pima County Sheriff's Department deputy allegedly said they were concerned about ‘defamation or mistaken identity’ of the photo released by the FBI.

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Notably, the Pima County Sheriff's Department is yet to officially address this claim. Meanwhile, JLR amplified this post and asked where Nancy Guthrie was, though the claims made it in about the FBI's photo of the suspect remain unverifiable.

Claims about porch guy spark outrage: 'Unreal'

Several people reacted angrily to the claims about the Nancy Guthrie suspect. “Corruption at its finest,” one wrote. Another added that the entire matter was ‘Unreal’.

Yet another asked “Where is Nancy Guthrie”.

While JLR's post has led to outrage, it also sparked claims online that the public might not be allowed to put up flyers of the suspect due to the hesitation on part of the PCSD. However, there is no official statement issued from the sheriff's department that has asked the public not to put up pictures of the masked suspect in the Nancy Guthrie case.