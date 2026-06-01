Nancy Guthrie update: Investigators hint at game-changing tech in search for missing 84-year-old

More than 100 days after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tucson, Arizona home, investigators are now looking to bring in new tools to help find her as fresh details about how the case has been handled continue to raise serious questions.

New tools coming and what we know about the investigation

New technology tools are being brought into the investigation of Nancy Guthrie case.(REUTERS)

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At a CrimeCon panel in Las Vegas this weekend, Fox News Digital reporter Michael Ruiz revealed he had received new information just minutes before taking the stage. “I heard from a really good federal source that they are now discussing bringing in new tools to the investigation,” Ruiz said, adding that the tools in question would be technology-related, according to Court TV. He did not provide any further concrete details.

It has now been four months since Nancy Guthrie was last seen alive on February 1. Since then, authorities have pursued hundreds of leads and tips but have still not uncovered her whereabouts, identified a suspect or confirmed a motive.

The Guthrie family is still offering a $1 million reward for information, and the FBI is separately advertising a $100,000 reward.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah quietly takes big step as Pima County Sheriff faces criticism Savannah Guthrie spends $500,000 of her own money {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah quietly takes big step as Pima County Sheriff faces criticism Savannah Guthrie spends $500,000 of her own money {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also on the CrimeCon panel, defense attorney Donna Rotunno revealed that Savannah Guthrie has spent $500,000 of her own money hiring private investigators to assist with the case, {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also on the CrimeCon panel, defense attorney Donna Rotunno revealed that Savannah Guthrie has spent $500,000 of her own money hiring private investigators to assist with the case, {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The US Sun reported that a source close to the family said Savannah remains committed to finding her mother and “has told everyone involved that the search will continue for as long as necessary.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US Sun reported that a source close to the family said Savannah remains committed to finding her mother and “has told everyone involved that the search will continue for as long as necessary.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The insider further claimed: “She is not prepared to stop looking for her mother. She feels that depending only on the official investigation is not enough anymore- that's why she's investing so heavily in private investigators and outside specialists.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The insider further claimed: “She is not prepared to stop looking for her mother. She feels that depending only on the official investigation is not enough anymore- that's why she's investing so heavily in private investigators and outside specialists.” {{/usCountry}}

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According to the source, the private search effort includes former federal agents, security professionals and specialist investigators, all of whom are “working leads every day.”

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie case: Sheriff Chris Nanos leading probe hit with bombshell $25M lawsuit amid scrutiny

Why are investigations questioning the hair evidence and ransom notes?

One of the key topics discussed was a hair found at Nancy Guthrie's home that could be important evidence in the case. According to Court TV, instead of immediately sending the hair to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia, the Pima County Sheriff's Office first had it examined at a lab in Florida. Even though the FBI sent a plane to collect the evidence, federal agents reportedly had to wait 11 weeks before getting access to it.

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“It looks to me like they were not cooperating,” Mauro said. "The DNA should have gone right to the FBI."

The panel also raised doubts about ransom notes linked to the case. According to Court TV, all four panelists agreed it was unlikely that the notes were written by an actual kidnapper.

Investigator Josh Ritter pointed to one note being sent to TMZ as a major concern.

"The last place you go to is TMZ," Ritter said. “To me, that was someone looking for attention rather than looking to gain a ransom in a legitimate kidnapping.” The notes also lacked any urgency or proof of life, which panelists noted was highly unusual in genuine kidnapping cases.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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