‘Nancy Guthrie may soon be found’: Sheriff Nanos gives Savannah, family positive news amid panic

Nearly 100 days after Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home in Arizona, investigators say the case may finally be moving closer toward a breakthrough. The 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie vanished from her residence in Tucson’s Catalina Foothills on February 1. Authorities believe she was abducted from the property around 2:30 AM local time, prompting a massive joint investigation involving the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona(via REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Only days after her disappearance, the FBI released doorbell footage showing a possible suspect, masked, at the porch. However, they have not been identified yet.

Sheriff Nanos gives update

Speaking publicly this week, Sheriff Chris Nanos indicated that investigators are gaining ground. As he was approached outside the sheriff’s department and asked whether authorities were ‘any closer’ to solving the case, Nanos responded, “We are.”

This has given hope to thousands of social media users, who were praying for the Guthrie family. “She will soon be found,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

DNA evidence becomes major focus

One of the key developments in the investigation centers around forensic evidence recovered from the home. Authorities have been closely examining a hair sample found at the scene, which was recently transferred from a private forensic laboratory in Florida to the FBI for advanced DNA analysis.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigators have already collected voluntary DNA samples from family members, employees and others connected to the property. If the hair belongs to someone previously unknown to the household, officials believe it could become a major lead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators have already collected voluntary DNA samples from family members, employees and others connected to the property. If the hair belongs to someone previously unknown to the household, officials believe it could become a major lead. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Forensic experts say genetic genealogy may ultimately help identify a suspect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Forensic experts say genetic genealogy may ultimately help identify a suspect. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr David Mittelman, co-founder of forensic lab Othram, spoke about the challenges investigators face when working with degraded or incomplete samples. “Building DNA profiles from hair or other forensic evidence does not necessarily take long,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr David Mittelman, co-founder of forensic lab Othram, spoke about the challenges investigators face when working with degraded or incomplete samples. “Building DNA profiles from hair or other forensic evidence does not necessarily take long,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “In the ‘Idaho Four’ murders, for example, the DNA profile was developed within days. The challenge in forensic genetic genealogy is not simply generating a DNA profile, but generating a high-quality profile. Poor-quality or incomplete DNA profiles can make genetic genealogy difficult, ambiguous, or even impossible.” Surveillance footage raises new questions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In the ‘Idaho Four’ murders, for example, the DNA profile was developed within days. The challenge in forensic genetic genealogy is not simply generating a DNA profile, but generating a high-quality profile. Poor-quality or incomplete DNA profiles can make genetic genealogy difficult, ambiguous, or even impossible.” Surveillance footage raises new questions {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Authorities have also focused heavily on surveillance footage captured near Guthrie’s property. According to investigators, Nest camera video recorded a masked individual wearing dark clothing and carrying a holstered handgun near the home around the estimated time of the disappearance.

Weeks later, additional footage reportedly surfaced showing what appeared to be a similarly dressed individual approaching the residence nearly three weeks earlier, fueling speculation that the home may have been monitored before the alleged abduction.

The suspect was reportedly seen wearing gloves, a zip-up hoodie, sweatpants, a backpack and a balaclava.

Thousands of tips flood investigators

Since the investigation began, authorities say they have received between 40,000 and 50,000 leads and tips related to the case. Investigators are now narrowing their focus toward information connected to the masked individual seen in the surveillance footage.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“We do believe that Nancy was taken from her home against her will, and that’s where we’re at,” Sheriff Nanos admitted earlier in the investigation. However, the handling of the home and crime scene also drew attention during the early stages of the case.

Although the property was returned to the Guthrie family two days after the disappearance, the FBI later sealed the residence again for additional investigation.

Before that happened, several reporters had already approached the property and recorded video showing what appeared to be blood spatters near the front porch.

Reflecting on the situation later, Nanos acknowledged mistakes may have been made.

He admitted he "probably would have” kept the scene more secure if he could redo the investigation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON