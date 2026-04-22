Nancy Guthrie update: Missing case mystery deepens as Sheriff Nanos defends controversial past records under pressure

As the search for Nancy Guthrie continues with no major breakthrough, Chris Nanos has submitted a detailed 22-page report to the Pima County Board of Supervisors, addressing questions about his past work history, disciplinary record and handling of the case. The report was delivered on Tuesday and the board has delayed discussion until May 12 to review it carefully.

Did Nanos misrepresent his work history and how did he respond?

Sheriff Chris Nanos faces scrutiny as the Nancy Guthrie case shows no major breakthrough.(REUTERS)

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The scrutiny follows a March report by The Arizona Republic which stated that Nanos misrepresented his employment history with the El Paso Police Department. According to the Arizona Republic, he resigned in 1982 after disciplinary issues, two years earlier than indicated on his public resume. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told Newsweek that the discrepancies “were administrative in nature” and “not intended to mislead or misrepresent Sheriff Nanos’ work history.”

In response, the board required Nanos to answer questions under oath covering his employment history, disciplinary actions, cooperation with federal immigration authorities and budget management. The questions were prepared with legal assistance under a state law that could allow removal from office if he failed to comply.

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{{^usCountry}} Nanos responded through his attorney, James Cool who wrote that the sheriff was not obligated to answer an “unlimited inquisition” but chose to respond “in the interest of transparency and in the spirit of cooperation." Cool argued that Nanos’ employment history “is irrelevant to the performance of his duties as an elected official subject to oversight” and said his “minimal disciplinary history” also does not affect his current role. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nanos responded through his attorney, James Cool who wrote that the sheriff was not obligated to answer an “unlimited inquisition” but chose to respond “in the interest of transparency and in the spirit of cooperation." Cool argued that Nanos’ employment history “is irrelevant to the performance of his duties as an elected official subject to oversight” and said his “minimal disciplinary history” also does not affect his current role. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Cool also acknowledged that Nanos had faced disciplinary actions during his time in El Paso, including counseling and reprimands but emphasized, {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cool also acknowledged that Nanos had faced disciplinary actions during his time in El Paso, including counseling and reprimands but emphasized, {{/usCountry}}

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"That discipline, and the actions that gave rise to it, happened more than four decades ago. The Sheriff has little specific recollection of those events,"

He also addressed claims about misleading testimony, stating that, “Bad faith media reports have divorced this testimony from its context to suggest Sheriff Nanos was untruthful about his disciplinary history with the El Paso Police Department. But context matters,”

“Both immediately before and immediately after the question about whether he had ever been suspended, Sheriff Nanos was questioned about the Arizona Peace Officer's Bill of Rights.”

According to the report, Nanos later reviewed his deposition transcript, recognized the misunderstanding and informed his attorney. The document also explains that his resignation from the El Paso Police Department followed a dispute with a supervisor over vehicle towing. After a recommended three-day suspension for insubordination was upheld, Cool wrote:

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"Rather than accept a three-day suspension, Sheriff Nanos offered to resign in lieu of discipline. The Chief accepted his offer and Sheriff Nanos resigned,”

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Case takes shocking turn as Sheriff Nanos gets 10 days to save job

What we know about the Nancy's case so far?

Nanos has also faced criticism over the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie who was reported missing on February 1.

Authorities believe she was kidnapped. In February, the FBI released surveillance footage showing a masked man outside her home on the night she disappeared. Since then, no suspect has been identified and no major updates have been announced.

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Some of the DNA evidence has already been tested but has not helped identify a suspect. Blood found on the front porch was confirmed to be Nancy Guthrie’s. A glove found about two miles from her home, similar to one seen on a masked person in doorbell footage, also did not match any known criminals in the FBI’s CODIS database or any other DNA from the house.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said the DNA so far has not led to any suspect in the kidnapping

For now, there is no development in the disappearance case as the investigation continues.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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