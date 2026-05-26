Nancy Guthrie update: New pajamas discovered near her Tucson home could be major breakthrough

Nearly four months after Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy was taken from her Tucson, Arizona home in the middle of the night, a potentially significant discovery has set social media ablaze. A couple out searching the area say they have found a pajama shirt on what appears to be disturbed ground and the detail is drawing attention.

What was found and where?

Reported pajama shirt discovery near Tucson sparks fresh theories in Nancy Guthrie case.(via REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Youtuber JLR Investigates, a couple came across disturbed ground along Highway 79, roughly 30 minutes north of Nancy Guthrie's home along with a pajama shirt lying nearby.

According to a post on X, Ann and Todd from Voices for The Missing, along with JLR INVESTIGATES, were conducting the search when the item was discovered. “A pyjama top has been found on what looks to be disturbed land along Hwy 79. This is about 30 mins North of Nancy Guthrie home. It was recommended authorities be called. Sheriffs are on scene,” the post read.

According to JLRINVESTIGATES on X, the Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene and bagged the pajama shirt to be taken in.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} HT.com could not independently confirm the reports and verify the authenticity of the pajama top or whether it is connected to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT.com could not independently confirm the reports and verify the authenticity of the pajama top or whether it is connected to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The detail that has made this discovery particularly significant to followers of the case is that Savannah Guthrie previously stated her mother was taken from her home in the middle of the night wearing her pajama, making any pajama-related find in the area a potential point of interest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The detail that has made this discovery particularly significant to followers of the case is that Savannah Guthrie previously stated her mother was taken from her home in the middle of the night wearing her pajama, making any pajama-related find in the area a potential point of interest. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What people are saying on social media {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What people are saying on social media {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The discovery quickly sparked a wave of reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

Some focused on the investigative angle. "If we only knew the color of her PJ... How many times could to police avoid going to a scene like this," one user wrote.

Others raised questions about how the scene was being handled. "Shouldn't they be treating that as a potential crime scene, tape it off, and stop walking all over the place?" another user asked.

"Her kids don't even BOTHER to keep her story out here. So I kinda don't care anymore. And I cared," one user said.

Not everyone was convinced the find was relevant. “Could be from illegals. They always ditch their stuff once they come over,” one user speculated, while another pushed back sharply against speculation being shared online: “Don't post misinformation like this. You should be banned from X.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Expert slams ‘chaotic’ probe in disappearance case, 'You shouldn't be acting like…'

Where the case stands

Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home in Tucson's Catalina Foothills neighborhood nearly four months ago by a masked, gloved man caught on a Nest doorbell camera. The Pima County Sheriff's Department is leading the investigation and the case remains active and ongoing.

A combined reward of over $1.2 million is being offered for information leading to a breakthrough in the case. The family has urged anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or contact Crime Stoppers at 88-Crime to remain anonymous.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON