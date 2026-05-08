Nancy Guthrie update: Pima County cop casts doubt on Annie, Tommaso Cioni's statements in kidnapping case

Pima County Sheriff's Department official, Sgt. Aaron Cross, dropped bombshells when sharing insights on the Nancy Guthrie case. Notably, the Pima County Sheriff's Office is lead on the case after the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

Savannah, Camron, and Annie Guthrie as seen after mother Nancy's kidnapping.(X/@AbbyLynn0715)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Authorities believe that she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona the night before. It has been over three months and the sheriff's office has not named any suspects publicly. Meanwhile, Cross questioned the initial claims made by the Guthrie family members. He was speaking to NewsNation journalist Brian Entin, who has been covering the Guthrie case from on-ground since the start.

Pima County cop questions Guthrie family statements

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Cross told Entin that the Guthrie family was ‘insistent’ that Guthrie's case was a ‘walk away’. He added that at first they tried to search for Guthrie and when they did not find her in the neighborhood, coupled with the blood they found on the front porch, they decided it was ‘something else’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cross told Entin that the Guthrie family was ‘insistent’ that Guthrie's case was a ‘walk away’. He added that at first they tried to search for Guthrie and when they did not find her in the neighborhood, coupled with the blood they found on the front porch, they decided it was ‘something else’. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Entin immediately noted that the account that has been there so long indicated that the family had pushed for the case to be considered as more than a ‘walk away’. The journalist detailed how the Guthrie family members had said that the octogenarian would not just walk away, that she was in poor health. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entin immediately noted that the account that has been there so long indicated that the family had pushed for the case to be considered as more than a ‘walk away’. The journalist detailed how the Guthrie family members had said that the octogenarian would not just walk away, that she was in poor health. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Cross noted that this was not the ‘information’ that he had received. He continued that he had heard the Guthrie family believed in the ‘very beginning’ that she had just walked away. The person sharing the clip noted that Savannah had told Hoda Kotb that “From the very early moments Annie and Tommy were saying this isn’t that case that you are used to where someone wanders off, she can’t wander off.” She had also added Camron knew right away that this was a kidnapping for ransom.

However, the Pima County cop's account seems to contradict this. Entin described this as a ‘new development’ but it is important to note that Sheriff Chris Nanos has already cleared all family members from being considered as suspects in the case. Nonetheless, the doubts raised about Annie and Tommaso's accounts come at a time when there is already intense scrutiny of the couple since they were among the last to see Guthrie before she was taken.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The old woman reportedly had dinner with Annie the night before and Tommaso then dropped her off home, which was nearby. Savannah had gone to bat for her sister and brother-in-law slamming speculations surrounding them, and saying that they both loved Guthrie very much.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON