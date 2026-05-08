Nancy Guthrie update: Podcaster points fingers at Savannah; asks pressing question - ‘Why are you…’

Nearly 100 days after the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, true crime podcaster Zack Peter is publicly asking why Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie has not sat down with the journalist who has been most actively covering the case.

Zack Peter is questioning why Savannah Guthrie still hasn’t spoken to Brian Entin. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

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Peter raised the question on Billy Bush's "Hot Mics" podcast on Thursday, May 7, saying, “Am I the only one that finds it so strange that nearly 100 days in, Savannah Guthrie hasn't spoken to Brian Entin? He's been the main guy trying to find answers re: Nancy Guthrie, and not even a 'thank you' from the family?," he wrote on X.

Brian Entin is a senior national correspondent at NewsNation who has been leading on-the-ground coverage of the case from Tucson. He has openly said he wants to interview Savannah and has been working to make it happen. Entin confirmed to Us Weekly on April 8 that he has been trying to arrange the interview behind the scenes.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Expert believes chilling DNA clue could finally expose kidnapper; ‘suspect left…' Peter criticizes family's public handling of the investigation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Expert believes chilling DNA clue could finally expose kidnapper; ‘suspect left…' Peter criticizes family's public handling of the investigation {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Peter also criticized how the Guthrie family has handled the case publicly. According to the podcaster, the family has moved away from the urgent public pleas made earlier in the investigation, as per OK Magazine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Peter also criticized how the Guthrie family has handled the case publicly. According to the podcaster, the family has moved away from the urgent public pleas made earlier in the investigation, as per OK Magazine. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He questioned why Savannah initially appeared to plead with alleged kidnappers but later shifted toward less urgent public updates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He questioned why Savannah initially appeared to plead with alleged kidnappers but later shifted toward less urgent public updates. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Peter also suggested that the family was controlling the narrative by avoiding difficult questions from independent reporters. He claimed the family has focused mainly on friendly interviews, including Savannah’s exclusive conversation with her former Today colleague Hoda Kotb in late March, instead of speaking with reporters like Entin, who has been covering the case from Tucson. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Peter also suggested that the family was controlling the narrative by avoiding difficult questions from independent reporters. He claimed the family has focused mainly on friendly interviews, including Savannah’s exclusive conversation with her former Today colleague Hoda Kotb in late March, instead of speaking with reporters like Entin, who has been covering the case from Tucson. {{/usCountry}}

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Savannah has not given any other detailed interviews about the investigation outside of her appearance on Today.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Why kidnapping is a solo suspect's job; ex-FBI shares new case details

What is going on in the investigation?

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According to ABC 7, a private Florida lab that had been working with the Pima County Sheriff's Department sent a DNA sample, specifically a hair to the FBI for the further process in the mid April.

Former CIA officer and FBI Special Agent Tracy Walder told NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports” that DNA evidence is very important in this case because there is not much other forensic evidence available.

"We need this information to be able to rule people out or rule people in, in this case. So, in a case like this, where we really actually don't have a lot of digital forensic evidence, which obviously the FBI is very good at, really, this becomes very, very important," Walder said.

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Additionally, On May 6, The CW aired NewsNation Presents: The Nancy Guthrie Mystery, where Brian Entin spoke with forensic science professor April Stonehouse about the DNA evidence in the case. Stonehouse said that whoever took Nancy would have likely left behind biological evidence. "We know scientifically that they will leave behind traces of their DNA," she said. “It's just a matter of locating and finding it,” according to Parade.

She also explained that DNA samples involving two people are easier to study, while samples with three, four or five people are much harder and take more time to analyze. "You basically are at the mercy of whatever the suspect left behind," she said.

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However, the investigation is still going on with no major breakthrough.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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