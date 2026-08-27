Nancy Guthrie update: Ski mask worn by ‘Porch Guy’ found? Alleged dispatch call about kidnapping suspect surfaces

An alleged dispatch call has surfaced where a person claimed to have found a ski mask like the one worn by the suspect in the Nancy Guthrie case. The 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1.

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 and no suspect has been publicly named yet. (savannahguthrie/Instagram)

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Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. It has been over six months since and no suspect has been publicly named in the case. However, a masked individual was caught on camera on Nancy Guthrie's porch, the night before she was reported missing. This is the closest the public has come to knowing about the suspect in the case. The internet dubbed this masked individual ‘Porch Guy’.

Now, an alleged video clip has emerged where a person claims to have found a mask similar to the one seen in the photos of ‘Porch Guy’.

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What is heard in the alleged dispatch call?

{{^usCountry}} The alleged audio indicates the call came from 100 East First Avenue in Tucson, Arizona, about a two-hour drive from Nancy Guthrie's home. In the alleged audio, it can be heard that a woman ‘found a ski mask in the alley near her garage’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The alleged audio indicates the call came from 100 East First Avenue in Tucson, Arizona, about a two-hour drive from Nancy Guthrie's home. In the alleged audio, it can be heard that a woman ‘found a ski mask in the alley near her garage’. {{/usCountry}}

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“Looks like the same mask the assailant was wearing the Nancy Guthrie case,” the alleged audio continues. Notably, the post indicates the alleged audio is from February 11, 2026.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI discusses Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni as ‘investigator’ makes ‘inside job’ claim

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The Pima County Sheriff's Department already disputed this alleged audio. Speaking to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson said “We have not been advised of anything like that - so this cannot be confirmed.”

The old clip appears to have surfaced amid continuing interest in the Nancy Guthrie case. No new discoveries have been made which can possibly be linked to ‘Porch Guy’.

What to know about Nancy Guthrie kidnapping suspect

The visuals of the masked suspect were shared by the FBI.

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The FBI described the suspect as 'a male, approximately 5’9” - 5’10” tall, with an average build" who was seen wearing "a black, 25-liter 'Ozark Trail Hiker Pack' backpack.' This backpack is exclusively sold in Walmart stores.

Recently, it was reported that the FBI had returned to Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood to take stock of the surroundings, with reports indicating that it might be due to the changing landscape in monsoon. However, there's been no reports of any fresh evidence being uncovered by the FBI, who are assisting the Pima County Sheriff's Department in locating the octogenarian.