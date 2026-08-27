Nancy Guthrie update: YouTuber claims plumber was at Tucson home week before kidnapping; ‘could be significant…’

A YouTuber claimed that a plumber was working at Nancy Guthrie's home a week before she disappeared. The 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before.

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1. (REUTERS)

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Over six months have gone by and the Pima County Sheriff's Department has not officially named a suspect in the case. Amid this, the Nancy Guthrie disappearance has continued to grab the attention of the nation and several streamers and YouTubers have flocked to Tucson to provide updates.

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This streamer's claim becomes significant as it was earlier reported that the suspect had visited Nancy Guthrie's home before the kidnapping took place. Photos obtained by NewsNation showed the masked suspect on two different days outside Nancy's property.

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{{^usCountry}} Here's what they claimed about Nancy Guthrie's home. Claim about Nancy Guthrie's home {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's what they claimed about Nancy Guthrie's home. Claim about Nancy Guthrie's home {{/usCountry}}

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A streamer going by Mark the Shark, who's covering the Nancy Guthrie case, wrote on X that a source had told him a plumber was working at the octogenarian's house a week before she was taken.

“One of my sources stated that a plumber was reportedly working at Nancy Guthrie’s home about a week before her disappearance. Could this be significant?,” he further asked.

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Notably, there's no official confirmation of any work going on in Nancy Guthrie's home prior to her kidnapping. However, the masked suspect appeared to know their way around the property, since they covered the camera on the night of the kidnapping.

One person reacting to the streamer's claim added “You said in the beginning that you thought it could have been someone that worked there. You may be onto something Mark.”

‘Investigator’ digs up old book club photo

Meanwhile, a self-styled investigator dug up Nancy Guthrie's book club photo from 2020.

“Nancy Guthrie Bookclub. I am sure Pima County Sheriff's interviewed every one of them considering the case is unsolved & they still have no suspects. Got to vet everyone who been around Nancy. Right or wrong?,” Jonathan Lee Riches or JLR wrote.

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Meanwhile, many pointed out that close friends would have been interviewed by now since it has been months since the investigation was launched. “Nancy posted this IN 2020, does not sound like there was contact much. When did the book club disband?,” a person also added.

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