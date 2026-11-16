Nancy Guthrie's ‘friend’ received latest Bitcoin ransom demand, claims ‘investigator’

Jonathan Lee Riches, who describes himself as an "Investigative Reporter” on X and has been covering the Nancy Guthrie case, claimed that the missing woman’s “friend,” Lauren Serpa, received a Bitcoin demand hours ago.

A "no trespassing" sign is posted at the home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, amid a growing memorial in Tucson, Ariz., Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble) (AP)

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“Friend of Nancy Guthrie (Lauren Serpa) received a Bitcoin ransom demand a few hours ago. FBI getting notified,” Riches wrote on X.

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HT.com could not independently verify this claim. Law enforcement has not confirmed this information either.

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Lauren, Nancy’s neighbor, had previously received another ransom note. She said in a social media post that the message claimed Nancy was alive in Mexico and directed Lauren to send bitcoin to a wallet. She added that she had reported the note to the sheriff.

Latest ransom notes update

A second ransom note sent to a Tucson, Arizona, television station shortly after Nancy went missing claimed she died shortly after her abduction, sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News.

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Various ransom notes were sent to the media after Nancy went missing. Her family received two notes that were sent to Tucson media outlets that investigators believed may have been credible and that the FBI had tried to trace their origin. While the first note demanded cryptocurrency for Nancy’s return, the second said she died shortly after she was abducted, adding that she was buried in nature.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI profiler suggests abductor may have interacted with missing woman and her family before kidnapping

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Nancy’s daughter, Savannah Guthrie, had posted a statement in a February 7 Instagram post shortly after the second note was received.

"We received your message and we understand," she said at the time. "We beg you now to return our mother to us. ... . This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."

Nancy was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson on the evening of January 31. She was reported missing by her family on February 1.