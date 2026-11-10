Nancy Guthrie ransom note sent to Tucson TV station days after her disappearance claimed she died shortly after abduction

A second ransom note sent to a Tucson, Arizona, television station shortly after Nancy Guthrie went missing claimed she died shortly after her abduction, sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News. Savannah Guthrie’s mother remains missing after disappearing from her Tucson home in the early hours of February 1. Nancy Guthrie remains missing after disappearing from her Tucson home in the early hours of February 1. (Getty Images via AFP)

Various ransom notes were sent to the media after Nancy went missing. Her family received two notes that were sent to Tucson media outlets that investigators believed may have been credible and that the FBI had tried to trace their origin. While the first note demanded cryptocurrency for Nancy’s return, the second said she died shortly after she was abducted, adding that she was buried in nature.

Savannah had posted a statement in a February 7 Instagram post shortly after the second note was posted.

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"We received your message and we understand," she said at the time. "We beg you now to return our mother to us. ... . This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."

Recent ransom emails and a chilling photo Retired FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer recently opened up about a distressing photo of Nancy she claimed she received along with some ransom emails, saying she believes the notes were from people seeking to take advantage of those following the case. Coffindaffer told NewsNation that she got the notes back in April, but initially kept quiet about them and only reported them to the FBI. The FBI reportedly said that the bitcoin address did not match notes believed to be legitimate.

Coffindaffer said that she decided to speak out about it after learning that Lauren Serpa, Nancy’s neighbor, received a similar note. This made her concerned that the senders might try to prey on others. Serpa posted on social media about the note she received, and it contained an image nearly identical to the one in Coffindaffer’s note.

“That’s the reason I wanted to come forward because I was concerned that now other people might be contacted and might fall for the ploy,” Coffindaffer said.

The notes demanded payment in bitcoin and included a disturbing image appearing to depict Nancy. Coffindaffer said that she believes the senders are part of an organized group. She said the notes were sent to her personal email address and included personal information about her that is not available online.

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Coffindaffer said that the notes also included Bible verses meant to appeal to her personal beliefs. The bitcoin address on the notes failed to match the address on notes investigators believe may have come from Nancy’s actual kidnappers.

“I am concerned that other people that are following the Nancy Guthrie case, concerned about her, could be lured to make a deposit,” Coffindaffer said. “Because they send this picture, it showed a likeness of Nancy shaved with dirt on her face, looking very hurt and with a tear coming down her eye. So they really try to weigh on the emotion and try to convince the person that she’s alive, and that they can do something to help.”

Coffindaffer previously called for a nationwide manhunt for the Nancy Guthrie suspect – the man who was captured on Nancy's property, widely known as the “Porch Guy” – urging investigators to “plaster his face everywhere.” She suggested that investigators should flood traditional and social media with the suspect's photos and even engage Spanish‑speaking communities, per The International Business Times.