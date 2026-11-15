Savannah Guthrie extends Today show contract after 15 years as Nancy Guthrie probe continues

Months after Nancy Guthrie’s abduction, her daughter Savannah Guthrie will be returning to the Today show after extending her contract with NBC News, a person close to the situation confirmed to The Associated Press. Savannah will continue to greet viewers every morning on Today after more than 15 years at the network. Savannah Guthrie has signed an extension to her contract with NBC News as the investigation to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance continues. (via REUTERS)

Savannah has signed an extension to her contract with NBC News. She has been with NBC since 2012 and currently hosts the Today show with Craig Melvin. Savannah previously co-anchored with Hoda Kotb, who left the morning show last year.

“Savannah is the best in the business,” a source told Page Six. “We want her to stay for as long as she wants to stay.”

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After Nancy’s disappearance, Savannah took an extended leave of absence from the Today show. She returned to work in April. In the summer, she took a few weeks off to film her upcoming Wordle game show.

Latest update on ransom quotes A second ransom note sent to a Tucson, Arizona, television station shortly after Nancy went missing claimed she died shortly after her abduction, sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News.

Various ransom notes were sent to the media after Nancy went missing. Her family received two notes that were sent to Tucson media outlets that investigators believed may have been credible and that the FBI had tried to trace their origin. While the first note demanded cryptocurrency for Nancy’s return, the second said she died shortly after she was abducted, adding that she was buried in nature.

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Savannah had posted a statement in a February 7 Instagram post shortly after the second note was received.

"We received your message and we understand," she said at the time. "We beg you now to return our mother to us. ... . This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."