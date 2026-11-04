Nancy Mace blames John Thune for not passing SAVE America Act as Democrats on track to beat Republicans in midterms

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace blamed Senate Majority Leader John Thune for blocking the SAVE America Act as Democrats gained ground in the 2026 midterm elections. She accused Thune of failing to strengthen election safeguards before voters went to the polls.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace blamed Senate Majority Leader John Thune for blocking the SAVE America Act as Democrats gained ground in the 2026 midterm elections. ((AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) and Photographer: Dylan Widger/Bloomberg)

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“Reminder: We have John Thune to thank for not passing the SAVE America Act and securing our elections earlier,” Mace wrote in a post on X.

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Deep Dive Why did Nancy Mace blame John Thune for the SAVE America Act not passing? Mace said Thune was responsible for failing to advance the bill and secure elections before voters went to the polls. The criticism came as Democrats made gains in the 2026 midterms. Why did the SAVE America Act stall in the Senate? The bill passed the Republican-led House but did not move forward in the Senate. Thune said Senate rules and insufficient votes were obstacles, since Republicans needed Democratic support to overcome the filibuster threshold. Why did John Thune oppose changing the filibuster rules for the SAVE America Act? Thune opposed eliminating the filibuster, arguing Republicans could need the rule later to block Democratic legislation. Trump had urged the Senate to consider changing the rules to pass the bill.

The criticism came as Democrats moved closer to taking control of Congress, with early projections showing strong performances in competitive House and Senate races.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Check live coverage of the 2026 US Midterms here. GOP faces internal blame as Democrats gain momentum {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Check live coverage of the 2026 US Midterms here. GOP faces internal blame as Democrats gain momentum {{/usCountry}}

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Early results indicated Democrats were on track for major victories, including a projected flip of North Carolina’s Senate seat and gains in several competitive House contests. The results triggered criticism from conservative activists who blamed Republican leadership for failing to advance Trump-backed priorities.

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Conservative commentators like Gunther Eagleman, also criticised Thune over the SAVE America Act. The bill passed the Republican-led House but stalled in the Senate. He wrote, “John Thune, Republicans controlled the House and Senate, yet you failed to deliver. You had the majority. You had the opportunity. You chose weakness over leadership. Patriots will NEVER forget your failure to act.”

He added, “After we hold the Senate tonight you should be removed immediately.”

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The SAVE America Act became one of the biggest points of disagreement between Trump-aligned Republicans and Senate leadership. Trump repeatedly pushed the Senate to pass the bill and urged lawmakers to consider changing filibuster rules. Thune opposed eliminating the filibuster, arguing Republicans could need the rule in the future to block Democratic legislation.

Thune had previously defended his position, saying Senate rules and the lack of sufficient votes prevented the measure from moving forward. Republicans needed Democratic support to overcome the Senate filibuster threshold unless they changed the chamber’s rules.

Also read: 'Would have won in a landslide': Trump blames Democratic gains in midterms on him not being on the ballot

Midterm losses increase pressure on Thune and GOP leadership

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The election results intensified questions about the future direction of the Republican Party. Democrats are currently positioned to take control of both chambers, creating a major setback for President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans.

Republicans entered the election defending narrow majorities in both chambers.

Democrats have already overturned the Republican majority in the Senate. Competitive races across the country focused heavily on economic concerns, inflation, healthcare costs and voter dissatisfaction with the administration's Iran war.

Thune, meanwhile, continued to defend his leadership record. He said Republicans had achieved several legislative victories and argued that election results were shaped by broader national factors rather than a single piece of legislation.

The Senate leader now faces pressure from both Trump allies and Republican lawmakers as the party evaluates its future strategy after the midterm results.