Nancy Mace on OnlyFans? Republican lawmaker responds to internet buzz; says ‘subscribe right now…’

US Rep. Nancy Mace has denied a social media claim that she had joined OnlyFans, calling the allegation “false” in a response to a post that appeared to spread rapidly online.

Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace shuts down OnlyFans claim as ‘false’. (AP)

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The South Carolina Republican responded on X after an account posted: “Nancy Mace has joined OnlyFans. Follow: @DissidentWire.”

Mace directly rejected the claim, writing: “This is false.” She then added a separate plug for her YouTube channel, telling followers to subscribe “RIGHT NOW - or else.”

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{{^usCountry}} The exchange drew attention because of the claim involving the congresswoman. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The exchange drew attention because of the claim involving the congresswoman. {{/usCountry}}

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Nancy Mace's response goes viral

The brief exchange comes as Mace remains a prominent and frequently active figure on social media.

In this case, rather than elaborating on the allegation, Mace dismissed it in four words: “This is false.”

Her follow-up, “Also, subscribe to youtube.com/@nancyrmace right NOW - or else” appeared to inject humor into the exchange while directing followers to her YouTube channel and leaving them wondering what she meant by “or else.”

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Users react to Nancy Mace's ‘or else’ remark

Mace’s response also prompted a stream of reactions on X, with users focusing less on the OnlyFans claim and more on her teasing “or else” line. Some users appeared amused by the congresswoman’s choice of wording, while others questioned what she meant by the apparent threat.

“Wow this sounds like a threat ay?” one user wrote.

Another user dismissed the original claim, saying, “I didn't believe that when I seen it. They just want clicks”.

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Others played along with Mace’s wording. “Can I get or else please,” one person commented, while another simply asked, “Or else what?”

The reactions came after Mace directly rejected the OnlyFans claim as “false” and then urged followers to subscribe to her YouTube channel “RIGHT NOW - or else.”

The exchange quickly shifted attention toward the ambiguous phrase, with users turning it into a source of jokes and speculation. However, Mace did not elaborate on what she meant by “or else” in the post.