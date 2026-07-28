NASA chief Jared Isaacman declares ‘boots will be on the moon in 2028’, hails Elon Musk's SpaceX

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said humans are expected to return to the Moon in late 2028. During an interview on the Moonshots podcast, he confidently announced, “Boots will be on the moon in 2028.” He also praised Elon Musk and SpaceX, saying NASA cannot achieve its Moon mission without the company.

NASA chief Jared Isaacman says “Boots will be on the moon in 2028”. (REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev/Pool) (REUTERS)

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Isaacman said SpaceX's strong financial position and engineering talent make him confident that the ambitious lunar mission can be completed, said Isaacman on the podcast.

Why SpaceX matters

"We can't do it without them. So the fact that they're extremely well capitalized right now is a fantastic thing, not to mention the engineering talent that's in there," Isaacman said, while hailing Musk as the greatest entrepreneur of his time.

On the podcast Isaacman said, "So the fact that they're extremely well capitalized right now is a fantastic thing.". He also praised the engineering team at SpaceX, saying the company has exceptional technical talent. Isaacman said SpaceX's engineering strength is another reason he is confident about the Moon mission.

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During the interview, Isaacman praised Elon Musk for his leadership and achievements. He described Musk as the greatest entrepreneur and engineer in recent history. Isaacman also defended Musk's ambitious business plans. Referring to Musk, Isaacman said, "Never bet against an extremely well capitalized Elon."

Moon mission plans

Isaacman said SpaceX's investments in orbital data centers show the company is willing to pursue bold ideas. He said SpaceX's decision to invest in orbital data centers gives him confidence that the company can deliver on difficult projects. Isaacman said there is no reason to believe that SpaceX will not succeed with its plans.

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The comments linked NASA's planned Moon landing timeline with the agency's continued reliance on SpaceX's technology and capabilities. Isaacman's remarks highlight NASA's expectation that the next human Moon landing will take place in 2028, with SpaceX playing a central role in making the mission possible.