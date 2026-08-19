Natalie Harp net worth: How much salary does Trump's aide earn at White House?

Natalie Harp, Donald Trump's 35-year-old White House aide, has become the hottest gossip in the Washington DC, circle, thanks largely to remarks by Senator Jon Ossoff.

White House aide Natalie Harp. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

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Osoff's triggering campaign speech referring to Trump not wanting the presidency and allegedly wanting to "travel with Natalie [Harp] on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the Emir of Qatar” triggered a host of speculation about their relationship.

A cancer survivor, Harp rose to fame through her TV appearances where she attributed her recovery to Trump's push for Right to Try. Harp joined Trump's campaign in 2020, when he was defeated by President Joe Biden. Simultaneously, she worked on the One America News Network (OAN).

Deep Dive What is Natalie Harp's current salary as a White House aide? Natalie Harp's current salary as a White House aide is $150,000 per year, according to federal financial-disclosure data. How did Natalie Harp become associated with Donald Trump's campaign? Natalie Harp became associated with Donald Trump's campaign in 2020, initially rising to fame as a cancer survivor advocating for Trump's Right to Try initiative before joining his team full-time in 2022. Why has Natalie Harp's relationship with Donald Trump been a topic of speculation? Speculation about Natalie Harp's relationship with Donald Trump has intensified due to comments made by Senator Jon Ossoff, suggesting an unusually close relationship, which Trump's camp has denied.

Also read: Senator Jon Ossoff blasts Trump for prioritising aide Natalie Harp amid Iran war, ‘the President sleeps through his…’

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{{^usCountry}} She stayed with OAN for a couple of years before fully joining Trump in 2022 as he prepared for the 2024 election. Soon after, she was inducted into the White House as a personal assistant to Donald Trump. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She stayed with OAN for a couple of years before fully joining Trump in 2022 as he prepared for the 2024 election. Soon after, she was inducted into the White House as a personal assistant to Donald Trump. {{/usCountry}}

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A key question amid the host of stories about their relationship is how much Natalie Harp earns as Trump's personal assistant? How much has she earned through her association with the POTUS's campaign? Let's take a look.

How Much Does Natalie Harp Earn At The White House?

Natalie Harp's current White House salary is $150,000 per year, according to federal financial-disclosure data available in the public domain. She has been listed as the Special Assistant to the President and Executive Assistant to the President, according to ProPublica's database.

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Also read: Who is Natalie Harp? Trump's 'human printer' aide in the spotlight after Jon Ossoff's remarks

However, the 35-year-old's association with Trump's campaign has been immensely financially beneficial to her. Her filing shows that she received $115,458 in salary and bonus from Donald J. Trump for President 2024 and $49,824 from Save America - two of Trump's key Political Action Committees.

But there are no estimated figures for her net worth in the public domain. ProPublica states that her assets filings before the 2025 appointment documents an estimated asset of between $9000 and $135,000.

Trump and White House Strongly Hit Back

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Donald Trump and the White House has hit out at the allegations sharply over the last couple of days. On being asked about it by CNN's Kristen Holmes, Trump called it "fake news" and called Ossoff's remarks "disrespectful." Trump also called a "Pee-wee Herman look-alike."

Trump advisor Steven Chueng, meanwhile, called Ossoff a vulgar remark and a loser for the bizarre speculations about Trump and Natalie Harp's relationship.