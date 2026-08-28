Natalie Harp slammed over Donald Trump-Dolly Parton Truth Social post as new photos of aide with POTUS emerge; 'Creepy'

Natalie Harp, the White House aide to Donald Trump, is facing criticism on social media after the POTUS shared a post involving singer Dolly Parton, with critics questioning Harp’s role in preparing and publishing the material.

Natalie Harp is facing criticism on social media after Trump shared a post involving singer Dolly Parton. (Truth Social/ @realDonaldTrump, AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The controversy intensified after a user claimed that Harp had found the material online, printed it out for Trump to review and secured his approval before posting it.

“Creepy, yes. Even creepier when you consider that Natalie Harp found this on the internet, printed it out, showed it to him, he approved it for posting, then she posted it. And that’s what we are paying her to do all day,” the user wrote on X.

His post quickly drew reactions from other users, with several directing their criticism at Harp.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

‘Creepy’ Trump post draws backlash

{{^usCountry}} A user wrote, “The sick part is that Natalie pictures her self in that photo. No doubt!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A user wrote, “The sick part is that Natalie pictures her self in that photo. No doubt!” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also read: Is Donald Trump sick? Photo with 'eyes closed' sparks worries about President's health; 'doesn't look healthy'

Another user questioned the public response to Trump's post, writing: “Does it benefit you to allow yourself to be seen in public reacting to Trump's clear attempt at trolling you to get a rise out of you? Ron?”

The reactions came as photographs of Harp alongside Trump also circulated online, adding another layer to the discussion surrounding the White House aide and the president's social media activity.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Natalie Harp is thinking: This dress is my hint about him taking me to Prom. This color is called Cash and Carry. I don't care that I rode on the wing. Once I get him duct-taped, bringing him to my secluded cabin will be easy", one user posted on X.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Who is Natalie Harp?

Harp is a White House aide who has become a prominent figure around Trump's social media operation. She has previously attracted attention for her close involvement with the president and her appearances alongside him.

Also read: Trump admin's revocation plan: Was your visa revoked? Does it mean immediate deportation? Here's what to know

She became known as the “human printer” after reportedly following Trump with a portable printer during his 2024 campaign, supplying him with printed news stories and social media posts.

Harp’s role has since expanded to helping manage Trump’s communications and Truth Social account. Her unusually close proximity to Trump has attracted growing media attention. The Washington Post reported that she is a constant presence around the president, including during overseas travel and sensitive movements.