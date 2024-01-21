close_game
National Hugging Day 2024: All about the January 21 celebration dedicated to embracing those you love

BySumanti Sen
Jan 21, 2024 06:47 AM IST

Hugs are a form of physical affection that conveys comfort, support and assurance

National Hugging Day, also known as National Hug Day, is celebrated on January 21 in the US every year, and is a day to express love and affection towards those you love. Hugs are a form of physical affection that conveys comfort, support and assurance.

National Hugging Day, also known as National Hug Day, is celebrated on January 21 in the US every year (Pixabay)
National Hugging Day celebrates the power hugs, which effortlessly bring joy to both the receiver and the giver. It is a reminder that no matter how dark your day is, an embrace can light it up. Hugs create a beautiful connection between two people.

History of National Hugging Day

National Hugging Day was founded by Rev. Kevin Zaborney on March 29, 1986, in Caro, Michigan. Zaborney dedicated this day to encouraging people to express their feelings more openly and spread joy. While studying psychology at the University of Michigan, Zaborney realised "there was no such day to observe the very important act of hugging one another."

"People do need positive human interaction," Zaborney previously told The Christian Post. "Hugging is a safe way to do so."

Messages and wishes for National Hugging Day

Here are some messages and wishes you can share with your loved ones:

“A hug is all you need to bring happiness and peace to any soul. Spread happiness and warmth with hugs. Warm wishes on National Hugging Day.”

“Never miss an opportunity to hug your loved ones because they are the most precious thing to you. Wishing a very Happy National Hugging Day.”

“There is something magical about hugs as they instantly uplift our souls and bring us happiness. Warm wishes on National Hugging Day.”

“There is just one thing that I want in this life and that is many more reasons to hug my family and friends. Happy National Hugging Day to you.”

“When I have the warmth of hugs to keep me protected and blessed, I don’t need anything else. Warm wishes on National Hugging Day.”

