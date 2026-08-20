Navy Federal down update: App troubles bother hundreds; how to fix issues as users complain - ‘I’m so sick…'

Several users took to social media to complain about the Navy Federal Credit Union app being down on August 19, Wednesday. They faced issues with the financial services company and Downdetector logged over 900 people having troubles at the time of writing.

Navy Federal appeared to be down for many users. (X/@CandaceSams)

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Navy Federal users complain of outage on Downdetector.

As per Downdetector, which tracks website outages, users have been facing issues since 11:36pm ET. The site also noted that most people faced issues with the app, while some also complained of login issues. As per the Downdetector map, Navy Federal outage issues were reported across the US, including Washington, New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, and Seattle.

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Navy Federal is yet to comment on the reported outage. A cause is not known either and there's no information on when services might be back up.

Navy Federal down: Users complain on social media

Several people blasted Navy Federal's service while complaining of frequent outages. “Navy federal is terrible and I really do think they be stealing $$ its no way every other night they mobile app is down!!,” one wrote.

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Another added “Navy federal want to be down when I’m trying to get gas and my card locked.” Yet another said “I’m trying to book a flight and NAVY FEDERAL HAVE THEEEEEEE NERVE TO BE SHUT DOWN at this hour ?!”

One person claimed that maintenance work had led to the outage. They wrote “navy federal always going in maintenance.” However, there's no update about any maintenance work from the company side. Meanwhile, another person said “app be going down at least once every two weeks, need to tighten yall sh*t up.”

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Yet another, expressing frustration, joined in, saying “im so sick of the navy federal app…”.

Navy Federal: How to fix issues

One person noted the nature of the problem, saying that Navy Federal was ‘Not showing my accounts on the app, online, or over phone.’

An accidental hidden account view or a temporary system outage might cause this issue. However, one can try to fix it by checking the account display settings, clearing the app cache or browser data, or verifying that the membership is fully active. However, in this case, given the number of complaints about the outage issue, the glitch could be caused by that, and hence user-end fixes are unlikely to work.

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