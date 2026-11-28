NBC has pulled a controversial advertisement criticising US financial aid to Israel after it aired during the network’s Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving special. The ad received significant backlash from Jewish advocacy groups over media standards for politically charged advertising.

NBC confirmed it will no longer broadcast the SNL special ad after reports that the network’s senior management had not reviewed the commercial before it aired. (Unsplash ) more less

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The 30-second commercial, titled “Every Three Seconds,” was funded by the Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) Policy Project.

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It contrasts a young American girl saving $400 to buy a bicycle with footage of a Palestinian girl using crutches amid destroyed buildings in Gaza. The narrator concludes, “Every three seconds, our government sends $400 of taxpayer money to do this.”

NBC confirmed it will no longer broadcast the advertisement. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr said in an X post, “NBC says they’re now pulling this ad, widely described as antisemitic, from the public airwaves and will no longer be broadcasting it.”

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{{^usCountry}} Deadline reported that the network’s senior management had not reviewed the commercial before it aired and that NBCUniversal is evaluating its internal approval process to prevent similar situations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deadline reported that the network’s senior management had not reviewed the commercial before it aired and that NBCUniversal is evaluating its internal approval process to prevent similar situations. {{/usCountry}}

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Ad sparks criticism from Jewish organisations

The advertisement prompted immediate condemnation from several Jewish organisations. They argued that it unfairly portrayed Israel and echoed narratives promoted by Hamas.

Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Chief Executive Jonathan Greenblatt described NBC’s decision to air the commercial as “indefensible.” B’nai B’rith International also criticised the network in a social media statement saying, “Shame on NBC.”

The Israeli-American Council also condemned NBC, accusing the broadcaster of airing “anti-Israel propaganda” that pushes the Hamas narrative and said that it could fuel antisemitic hatred.

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According to Semafor, the IMEU Policy Project had planned to run the advertisement nationally during the Thanksgiving television audience.

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Network reviews approval process

Deadline reported that NBC executives were unaware the advertisement would air until after the broadcast. The network has since decided it will not rebroadcast the commercial and is reviewing its advertising approval procedures.

The IMEU Policy Project has defended its advocacy efforts. They argued that the advertisement highlights the humanitarian consequences of the war in Gaza and questions continued US military assistance to Israel.

They wrote, “On Wednesday night, millions of Americans tuning into NBC had their living rooms lit up by the face of a beautiful nine-year-old Palestinian girl named Meral al-Babli. Meral’s leg was amputated after an Israeli bombing of her house in Gaza that also killed her mother and her grandmother. She is now one of the over 10,000 Palestinian children enduring life-altering injuries.”

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They added, “All of this is indisputable.”

The campaign website noted that since 1948, the United States has provided Israel with more than $330 billion in inflation-adjusted aid. However, according to Jewish Insider, the Congressional Research Service's most recent estimate of US aid from 1946 to 2024 was roughly $298 billion, adjusted for inflation.

In a statement they wrote, “[O]ur advertisement passed NBC’s stringent fact-checking requirements. We are disheartened to hear reports that NBC executives will no longer air our ad, which endorses a policy of ending taxpayer funding to Israel.”

They added, “We hope, for the sake of NBC’s reputation, that these reports are not true.”