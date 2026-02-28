Neil Sedaka's final video was a tribute to ‘Good Times and Good Friends’; fans emotional after sudden death

“Good Times, Good Music, and Good Friends” - that’s always been my philosophy! This track is featured on Steppin’ Out, available April 10th. I can’t wait to share it with you again,” he wrote in the post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Several fans paid tributes, commenting under his last video. In the clip posted just days ago on social media, Sedaka could be seen playing ‘Good Times, Good Music and Good Friends’.

“Our family is devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Neil Sedaka. A true rock and roll legend, an inspiration to millions, but most importantly, at least to those of us who were lucky enough to know him, an incredible human being who will be deeply missed," the iconic singer's family said.

Neil Sedaka , legendary singer-songwriter behind multiple hits, has died. He was 86 years old. In a statement to TMZ, Sedaka's family said that he was a ‘true rock and roll legend’ and an ‘inspiration for millions’. An official cause of death has not been revealed yet.

“My parents played his albums endlessly in the 1970s. I can close my eyes and hear all his hits right now. #RIP to this often underappreciated musical genius,” one fan tweeted.

“Sad entertainment news: The music world has lost a brilliant songwriter and entertainer. RIP Neil Sedaka,” another one added.

“🎶 Breaking up is hard to do. RIP Neil Sedaka - so many wonderful songs and great performances, from a very happy time. Condolences to all who knew and loved him,” a third person tweeted.

Sedaka, a Brooklyn-born singer-songwriter who emerged from the famed Brill Building pop scene, built a remarkable career spanning more than six decades, leaving a lasting imprint on American music as both a performer and a prolific writer.

Over the course of his career, he earned five Grammy nominations, including one at the second-ever ceremony in 1959. His contributions to music were formally recognized when he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1983, and he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978.

Sedaka’s success was not limited to his own recordings. He penned major hits for other artists, including Connie Francis’ 1958 classic “Stupid Cupid” and Captain and Tennille’s chart-topping “Love Will Keep Us Together” nearly two decades later. Even after his commercial peak, he continued to perform and record, maintaining a strong connection with audiences worldwide.

As a recording artist, Sedaka achieved three No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and placed nine songs in the Top 10, with his biggest success coming in the early 1960s and again during a resurgence in the mid-1970s. That comeback was boosted in part by Elton John, who collaborated with him on the 1975 chart-topper “Bad Blood.”

Born on March 13, 1939, Sedaka grew up in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn. His musical abilities were evident early on; after a teacher recognized his talent, he began piano lessons and soon earned a scholarship to the Juilliard School’s Preparatory Division for Children.

Sedaka is survived by his wife, Leba Strassberg, whom he married in 1962, and their two children, Marc and Dara Sedaka.